Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift fans buzzing with tease of her 12th album

Travis Kelce is teasing fiancée Taylor Swift’s upcoming album!
While speaking in a new episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heigh podcast on Wednesday, August 27, the NFL stars fueled excitement among Swifties as he dished on the singer’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to drop on October 13.
"I’m gonna go ahead and just keep poking the bear to all the Swifties,” the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end said.
He further gushed, "I keep listening to this album. I know she mentioned that it’s gonna be a lot more pop beats, but it’s just still so poetic in her melodies and her references and stuff."
"It’s just so much fun to listen to, man. I’ve been dancing throughout the house,” Travis added.
Following his praises, Jason asked Travis to name his favorite song on the album to which he jokingly replied, "I’m not a politician, Jason."
"I think ‘Opalite’ might be my favorite, though... At least now, every time it comes on, I always catch myself," Travis admitted.
He went on to assure Taylor’s fans that The Life of a Showgirl would definitely "make you move."
Taylor announced her highly-anticipated album during her debut appearance at New Heights on August 12.
Travis Kelce’s sweet tease of Taylor Swift’s new album comes just a day after the couple announced their engagement.