Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law Jason weighs in on her engagement with Travis

The 'Love Story' singer and the NFL star announced their engagement with dreamy proposal photos on Tuesday

Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law Jason weighs in on her engagement with Travis
  Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law Jason weighs in on her engagement with Travis 

Just like the whole wide world, Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law is also gushing over her and Travis Kelce’s engagement news!

On Tuesday, August 26, the Lover singer and the NFL star broke the internet as they took to their Instagram accounts to share the joyous news of their engagement.

Following the announcement, many high-profile personalities shower the love on the couple on social media but Travis' brother chose their New Height podcast to share his take on the news.

"Gigantic piece of 'New News' that just hit the waves," Jason said during a new episode which was released on Wednesday, referencing a popular segment from the podcast.

He went on to add, "We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off. So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ‘round the world."

Announcing the engagement news, Taylor and Travis shared a heartfelt peeks into their dreamy proposal in a joint post.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the post as Taylor's song So High School played in the background.

Taylor Swift’s post also featured a glimpse into her dazzling engagement ring from Travis Kelce, which is designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

You Might Like:

Katy Perry demands ‘justice’ in ongoing mansion lawsuit

Katy Perry demands ‘justice’ in ongoing mansion lawsuit
'Dark Horse; singer appeared in court to testify in the ongoing legal battle over the purchase of her $15 million mansion

Victoria Beckham reacts to Nicola Peltz pal's scathing rant against Beckhams

Victoria Beckham reacts to Nicola Peltz pal's scathing rant against Beckhams
Nicola Peltz's friend Rebecca made shocking remarks about Beckham family on Instagram

Taylor Lautner breaks silence with sweet nod to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Taylor Lautner breaks silence with sweet nod to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a romantic post

BTS' Jimin sparks dating buzz with actress Song Da-eun after leaked video

BTS' Jimin sparks dating buzz with actress Song Da-eun after leaked video
Song Da-eun and Jimin have been facing dating rumors since 2022

‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 trailer unleashes more chaos

‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 trailer unleashes more chaos
‘Alice in Borderland’ stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Hayato Isomura and Ayaka Miyoshi

Travis Kelce takes traditional step before proposing to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce takes traditional step before proposing to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set the internet on fire with their dreamy engagement announcement on Instagram

Zoë Kravitz reunites with Austin Butler after Harry Styles romance rumors

Zoë Kravitz reunites with Austin Butler after Harry Styles romance rumors
Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz will next appear together in their upcoming movie 'Caught Stealing'

Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle after Taylor Swift engagement
Travis Kelce collaborates with American Eagle for a limited-edition product drop after announcing engagement

Sophie Turner warns new 'Harry Potter' child cast about social media dangers

Sophie Turner warns new 'Harry Potter' child cast about social media dangers
The 'Game of Thrones' actress reflected on how social media obsession once negatively affected her well-being

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s dreamy proposal at his Missouri home

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s dreamy proposal at his Missouri home
Travis Kelce received proposal advice from his father before engagement with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter teases scary 'Tears' music video ahead of new album release

Sabrina Carpenter teases scary 'Tears' music video ahead of new album release
The 'Taste' singer will drop her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend,' in August this year

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share engagement news with family in sweetest way

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share engagement news with family in sweetest way
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other back in September 2023