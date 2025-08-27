  Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law Jason weighs in on her engagement with Travis 

Just like the whole wide world, Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law is also gushing over her and Travis Kelce’s engagement news!
On Tuesday, August 26, the Lover singer and the NFL star broke the internet as they took to their Instagram accounts to share the joyous news of their engagement.
Following the announcement, many high-profile personalities shower the love on the couple on social media but Travis' brother chose their New Height podcast to share his take on the news.
"Gigantic piece of 'New News' that just hit the waves," Jason said during a new episode which was released on Wednesday, referencing a popular segment from the podcast.
He went on to add, "We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off. So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged! The proposal heard ‘round the world."
Announcing the engagement news, Taylor and Travis shared a heartfelt peeks into their dreamy proposal in a joint post.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the post as Taylor's song So High School played in the background.
Taylor Swift’s post also featured a glimpse into her dazzling engagement ring from Travis Kelce, which is designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.