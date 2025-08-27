Taylor Swift needs strong prenup as she prepares to marry Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind engagement has sparked speculation about a potential prenup.
On August 26, the Lover singer and the NFL player delighted their fans by announcing the engagement in a joint post on Instagram, which garnered 29.595 million likes.
Soon after the couple shared the exciting news of their engagement, Kara Chrobak told Page Six, “A prenup makes total sense for them. Taylor is reportedly worth around $1.6 billion, and Travis has about $90 million. That’s a huge difference.”
The legal expert added, “Having a prenup lets them both go into the marriage knowing their separate assets are protected and avoids messy, expensive litigation if things don’t work out. For people at their level, it’s really about peace of mind and keeping things private, not about planning for divorce.”
Chrobak noted that Swift will seek protections for her touring revenue and brand deals, while Kelce wants his NFL contracts, endorsements, and ventures like the New Heights podcast kept separate.
“Both of them are brands as much as people, so the prenup should make sure neither can exploit the other’s image or name if things fall apart,” she said.
The expert further mentioned, “Then you’ve got confidentiality. At their level of celebrity, a non-disparagement and strict confidentiality clause is critical to prevent memoirs, leaking details, and messy headlines.”
Chrobak stressed that Swift “has more to protect,” with a fortune nearly 18 times larger than Kelce’s $90 million net worth — boosted by her $400 million music catalog, $160 million in streaming deals, and $370 million from touring.
She also possessed approximately $80 million in real estate, with properties in New York City, Rhode Island and Florida.
Revealing the consequences of not signing the prenup, Chrobak stated, “If there’s no prenup and their assets get commingled, even a small percentage of Taylor’s wealth would be life-changing for him, while any payout he might owe her would barely dent her billion-dollar empire.”
Notably, it’s unknown whether Swift or Kelce have even begun thinking about a prenup.