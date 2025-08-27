Home / Entertainment

Enrique Iglesias expecting fourth baby with Anna Kournikova

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are already parents to Lucy and Nicholas, and Mary

Enrique Iglesias is reportedly expanding their family with wife Anna Kournikova!

A recent report from HOLA’s “highly reliable” sources suggested the delightful news that the couple is set to welcome their little bundle of joy soon.

The 44-year-old model is already in the second trimester, is fit and healthy.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are already parents to Lucy and Nicholas, and Mary.

A few months earlier, several photos of Anna in oversized clothing during summer outings in Miami had sparked pregnancy rumours.

Enrique remains busy with his music career, and he underscored the importance of family.

While conversing with HOLA! Last year at the Los40 Music Awards Santander, the Bailamos performer said, "I'm in a relaxing mood, at home, with the children, enjoying being able to take them to school, watching them grow."

The Hero artist continued, "Every day that passes they grow very quickly and I want to enjoy it. In 24 hours they've already grown."

Anna’s pregnancy news comes after a health scare earlier this year when Anna was seen in a wheelchair.

Her mother-in-law later clarified that it was just a small sprain and the model is going completely fine now.

For those unaware, the romantic couple has been in a relationship since 2001 and despite being together for 24 years, Anna and Enrique haven’t yet tied the knot.

