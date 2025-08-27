Austin Butler earns praises from his ‘Caught Stealing’ costar: ‘He's so hot’

Austin Butler’s charismatic persona has captured many hearts, including those of his co-stars.
While speaking to PEOPLE Magazine at the New York City premiere of their new movie Caught Stealing on Tuesday, August 26, Liev Schreiber couldn’t help but gush about Butler’s look.
"He's so hot. It was just hard," the 57-year-old actor jokingly said.
Schreiber, who plays Lipa in the new flick, went on to heap praises on the Dune: Part Two actor.
"He's actually really nice and a really decent person,” he expressed before calling Butler "a straight shooter.”
The Perfect Couple star further admitted he was “very impressed” with the Oscar-nominated actor’s professionalism on set.
In Darren Aronofsky’s crime-thriller film, which is set in 1990s New York City criminal underworld, stars Austin Butler in the lead role of Henry "Hank" Thompson.
In addition to him, Liev Schreiber and Vince D'Onofrio, Caught Stealing featured an ensemble cast including Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Regina King and Bad Bunny.
Screenwriter Charlie Huston wrote the movie as an adaptation of his 2004 novel of the same name.
Caught Stealing is set to hit theaters on Friday, August 29.