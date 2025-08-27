Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s vintage-inspired ring by Kindred Lubeck steals spotlight

The 'Blank Space' singer dropped the close-up of the sparkling ring as she announced the engagement with Travis Kelce


Taylor Swift has officially taken her romance with Travis Kelce to the next level, dazzling fans as she debuted a breathtaking vintage-inspired engagement ring crafted by designer Kindred Lubeck.

On Tuesday, August 26, the Blank Space singer dropped the close-up of the sparkling ring, among five photos that accompanied Swift’s engagement announcement with beau Travis Kelce on Instagram.

In a shared post, Swift showed off her ring as the couple stood in a garden.

The Lover singer served looks in a striped Ralph Lauren dress and her go-to Cartier diamond-encrusted watch on her left wrist.

According to the Swift representative team, the engagement ring was designed by Kindred Lubeck.

Swift’s spokesperson Tree Paine revealed the stone is an old mine brilliant cut, withholding any additional information.

Old mine brilliant cuts are typically boxy with rounded corners and soft curves, and Swift’s diamond is set in a yellow gold bezel.

Who is Kindred Lubeck?

Lubeck, a New York based jeweler and operates Artifex Fine Jewelry, is the daughter of Jay Lubeck, a well-known goldsmith in Neptune Beach, Florida.

Lubeck is a goldsmith who specializes in hand engraving.

She is also a collector of vintage jewelry, according to her bio on Artifex Fine Jewelry’s website. 

