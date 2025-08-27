Victoria Beckham reacts to Nicola Peltz pal's scathing rant against Beckhams

Victoria Beckham is believed to have rolled her sleeves up to fight Nicola Peltz with full force amid their ongoing feud.
Just days after Nicola's close pal Rebecca Faria made scathing comments against the Beckham family, the former Spice Girls alum has made her stance clear.
Earlier this month, Nicola shared some dreamy glimpses into her wedding vows renewal with husband Brooklyn Beckham on Instagram account.
Soon after the photos of the event, where the Beckham family wasn't invited were shared, Rebecca was too quick to post a mean comment as she called Brooklyn's family "toxic"
Now, an inside source has claimed that Rebecca publicly tarnished and called out the Beckhams with Nicola's support and Victoria is super upset about it.
"Everyone is saying that [Rebecca’s] post was done with Nicola’s consent, and Victoria is inclined to agree," an insider told Closer.
They continued, "As far as Victoria’s concerned, this has taken things to another level. The gloves are definitely off."
The source further explained, "Victoria’s been doing her best to keep this from spiralling, but the Beckhams have got the best lawyers on earth."
The tipster also warned that "The last thing she wants is a legal war with Brooklyn and his wife, but she won’t have her and her husband’s names defamed."
This comes just a few days after Victoria Beckham and David Beckham were photographed with their hands on each other's butts during an exotic getaway in Portofino, Italy.