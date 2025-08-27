Home / Entertainment

Taylor Lautner breaks silence with sweet nod to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a romantic post

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner had nothing but kind words after the pop superstar revealed her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The Twilight star has shown support to the Lover singer after she announced that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had asked her to be his wife.

On Tuesday, August 26, hours after Swift and Kelce’s announced their engagement, Lautner reposted a carousel to his Instagram account that was first shared by the NFL.

In a shared post, a first photo featured the couple in a flower-filled garden and it paired with a shot of Swift joyfully greeting Kelce on the field after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win.

The caption noted, “This is so crazy. I cannot believe this is really happening. I'm in shock,” Swift said at the time of the tight end and his team winning the big game.”

The Blank Space singer and the NFL star delighted the fans with engagement news, captioning the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

To note, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift dated for a few months in 2009, but they parted ways over a decade ago.

The pair rekindled their friendship years after she “absolutely” dumped him.

Lautner is now married to Taylor Dome after the couple tied the knot in 2022.

