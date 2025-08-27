Home / Entertainment

Emma Heming Willis shares update on Bruce Willis’ dementia journey

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, later confirmed as dementia after a year

Emma Heming Willis shares update on Bruce Willis’ dementia journey
Emma Heming Willis shares update on Bruce Willis’ dementia journey

Emma Heming Willis spoke about her husband Bruce Willis’ battle with frontotemporal dementia.

In a conversation with Diane Sawyer during ABC’s Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the 47-year-old got candid about Bruce’s dementia diagnosis.

Emma said, “Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know,”

She continued, “It’s just his brain that is failing him. The language is going. We’ve learned to adapt and we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a different way.”

Emma further recalled noticing early changes when Bruce stopped engaging and seemed more distant, showed less affection, which was entirely opposite to his warm personality.

Initially, she thought that his hearing loss from the Die Hard filming might be to blame.

Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, and was later confirmed as dementia. Emma described the moment doctors told her there was no cure as “free-falling.” She admitted the illness strained their marriage but said she remains grateful for fleeting moments when Bruce’s laugh or smirk returns.

The 70-year-old actor was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, later confirmed as dementia after a year. Emma remembered the moment doctors revealed about his diagnosis, “ I was so panicked and I just remembered hearing it and not hearing anything else.”

“It was like I was freefalling,” she added.

Emma further revealed that the The Sixth Sense alum no longer recognizes the details of their relationship but still lights up around her and their daughters, Mabel and Evelyn.

The hardest decision for the family was to move Bruce to a nearby one-story home with caregivers, ensuring their daughters could grow up in a space designed for them. 

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift needs strong prenup as she prepares to marry Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift needs strong prenup as she prepares to marry Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift’s $1.6B fortune could shape prenup with Travis Kelce after engagement announcement

Enrique Iglesias expecting fourth baby with Anna Kournikova

Enrique Iglesias expecting fourth baby with Anna Kournikova
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are already parents to Lucy and Nicholas, and Mary

Katy Perry demands ‘justice’ in ongoing mansion lawsuit

Katy Perry demands ‘justice’ in ongoing mansion lawsuit
'Dark Horse; singer appeared in court to testify in the ongoing legal battle over the purchase of her $15 million mansion

Victoria Beckham reacts to Nicola Peltz pal's scathing rant against Beckhams

Victoria Beckham reacts to Nicola Peltz pal's scathing rant against Beckhams
Nicola Peltz's friend Rebecca made shocking remarks about Beckham family on Instagram

Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law Jason weighs in on her engagement with Travis

Taylor Swift’s brother-in-law Jason weighs in on her engagement with Travis
The 'Love Story' singer and the NFL star announced their engagement with dreamy proposal photos on Tuesday

Taylor Lautner breaks silence with sweet nod to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement

Taylor Lautner breaks silence with sweet nod to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a romantic post

BTS' Jimin sparks dating buzz with actress Song Da-eun after leaked video

BTS' Jimin sparks dating buzz with actress Song Da-eun after leaked video
Song Da-eun and Jimin have been facing dating rumors since 2022

‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 trailer unleashes more chaos

‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 trailer unleashes more chaos
‘Alice in Borderland’ stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Hayato Isomura and Ayaka Miyoshi

Travis Kelce takes traditional step before proposing to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce takes traditional step before proposing to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce set the internet on fire with their dreamy engagement announcement on Instagram

Zoë Kravitz reunites with Austin Butler after Harry Styles romance rumors

Zoë Kravitz reunites with Austin Butler after Harry Styles romance rumors
Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz will next appear together in their upcoming movie 'Caught Stealing'

Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle after Taylor Swift engagement
Travis Kelce collaborates with American Eagle for a limited-edition product drop after announcing engagement

Sophie Turner warns new 'Harry Potter' child cast about social media dangers

Sophie Turner warns new 'Harry Potter' child cast about social media dangers
The 'Game of Thrones' actress reflected on how social media obsession once negatively affected her well-being