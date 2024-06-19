Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend olive branch to Kate Middleton: Reports

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton in order to make peace
New royal twist and turns make headlines as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now desperate to bury the hatchet with the royal family amid Princess Kate’s cancer diagnosis.
An insider told Closer, "Meghan's desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them – appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good. And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate - she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her.”
The source further revealed, “ Meghan and Harry reached out to her in the lead up to the Trooping of Colour event in the bid to ending their long-running feud.”
"Meghan has made it clear she'd love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone's sake. She's ready to let the anger and bitterness go,” the insider added.
“Of course, it's not really up to her and Harry, all they can do is continue to reach out and offer olive branches.”
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship has been strained since Harry introduced her to the royal family which became worse in the lead up to Sussex’s 2018 wedding.