Meghan Markle releases urgent apology amid extreme backlash over products

Meghan Markle’s brand, As Ever, has issued a formal apology after being subjected to extreme backlash.
Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex's released an apology after being unable to fulfil some of its customer orders.
Prince Harry’s wife restocked a number of new items on her website last month, which included a £20 "limited edition orange blossom honey" and a £10 apricot spread in "keepsake packaging.”
For a second time in a row, all the products were sold out instantly. Some customers also received emails saying their orders can't be fulfilled.
Meghan’s team issued an apology email after receiving backlash. The statement read, “Due to high demand, we are unable to fulfill your order of the apricot spread at this time. We are refunding your purchase of this item by the end of this week.”
It continued, “In addition to the refund, we want you to know that when the apricot spread is back in stock, you will be the first to receive it, free of charge.”
“Please let our customer service team (Info@AsEver.com) know if you have any questions, and thank you for your understanding,” the email concluded.
Moreover, Meghan launched her new rose wine on Tuesday, July 1, which was sold out within an hour.