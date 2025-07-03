Princess Kate shares major news after her return to royal duties

Kate Middleton issues new update after surprise visit at Colchester Hospital

  • by Hafsa Noor
  • |


Kate Middleton has shared a major news after returning to royal duties.

On Wednesday, July 2, the Princess of Wales visited Colchester Hospital's well-being garden after skipping the Royal Ascot last month.

Following the surprise visit, she posted a video message on Instagram, sharing some delightful news.

Princess Kate announced that she has planted Catherine’s Rose at the RHS Wellbeing Garden in Colchester.

Earlier this year, the Royal Horticultural Society named a new rose in honor of Prince William’s wife, celebrating the healing power of nature.

The video of the outing was accompanied by a description which read, “Honoured to mark the planting of Catherine’s Rose at the RHS Wellbeing Garden in Colchester. A gesture rooted in hope and care.”

It further added, “Grateful to spend time with NHS staff and volunteers tending this space, and to see the rose incorporated into gardens supporting recovery and reflection across the UK.”

During the visit, Kate had a candid conversation with staff members and patients at the health facility, openly sharing her challenges during the post-treatment phase.

She revealed, "You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to."

For those unaware, Princess Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed cancer in March 2024. She completed her chemotherapy in September 2024.

