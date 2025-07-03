King Charles, Queen Camilla charm locals with warm gesture in new visit: Watch

King Charles and Queen Camilla brightened the day for Scots with their gracious and heartfelt gesture.
During their visit to Kirkcaldy, a beautiful town in Scotland, the King and Queen of the United Kingdom delighted the royal fans with a heartwarming gesture as they received a joyful welcome.
In a video shared by the British Royal Family on their official Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 2, the 76-year-old Monarch and the 77-year-old Queen Consort were seen warmly greeting the locals, who were gathered to get a glimpse of the Royal Couple and meet them.
The sweet video opened with Charles and Camilla walking, surrounded by members of the armed forces, before transitioning to the clips of them charming the locals by shaking hands, sharing smiles, and having heartwarming interactions with them.
In one of the frames, the British Monarch was all smiles as he shared a heartfelt moment with an adorable toddler, gently shaking his finger and playfully touching his foot.
Sharing about the Royal Couple’s outing, the Palace penned in the caption, “This morning, The King and Queen were welcomed to a rainy Kirkcaldy for an event to mark the centenary of Kirkcaldy’s War Memorial, a cornerstone of local heritage.”
“Established in 1925 through local businessman John Nairn’s donation in memory of his son Ian who died in WWI, this memorial has been the town’s heart of remembrance for generations of Kirkcaldy families,” they added.
The Royals went on to share, “Their Majesties opened a new Cairn, designed as a time capsule to be filled with items from local young people, connecting the town’s past, present and future.”
It was also noted that during the outing, King Charles went on to visit the town’s art gallery where he met and interacted with community groups, including a food bank project named Multibank, co-founded by Gordon Brown.