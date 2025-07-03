King Charles, Queen Camilla charm locals with warm gesture in new visit: Watch

The UK’s King Charles and Queen Camilla win royal fans’ hearts with their heartfelt act during visit to Scotland

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |


King Charles and Queen Camilla brightened the day for Scots with their gracious and heartfelt gesture.

During their visit to Kirkcaldy, a beautiful town in Scotland, the King and Queen of the United Kingdom delighted the royal fans with a heartwarming gesture as they received a joyful welcome.

In a video shared by the British Royal Family on their official Instagram handle on Wednesday, July 2, the 76-year-old Monarch and the 77-year-old Queen Consort were seen warmly greeting the locals, who were gathered to get a glimpse of the Royal Couple and meet them.

The sweet video opened with Charles and Camilla walking, surrounded by members of the armed forces, before transitioning to the clips of them charming the locals by shaking hands, sharing smiles, and having heartwarming interactions with them.

In one of the frames, the British Monarch was all smiles as he shared a heartfelt moment with an adorable toddler, gently shaking his finger and playfully touching his foot.

Sharing about the Royal Couple’s outing, the Palace penned in the caption, “This morning, The King and Queen were welcomed to a rainy Kirkcaldy for an event to mark the centenary of Kirkcaldy’s War Memorial, a cornerstone of local heritage.”

“Established in 1925 through local businessman John Nairn’s donation in memory of his son Ian who died in WWI, this memorial has been the town’s heart of remembrance for generations of Kirkcaldy families,” they added.

The Royals went on to share, “Their Majesties opened a new Cairn, designed as a time capsule to be filled with items from local young people, connecting the town’s past, present and future.”

It was also noted that during the outing, King Charles went on to visit the town’s art gallery where he met and interacted with community groups, including a food bank project named Multibank, co-founded by Gordon Brown.

Read more : Royal
Meghan Markle releases urgent apology amid extreme backlash over products
Meghan Markle releases urgent apology amid extreme backlash over products
Meghan Markle issues emotional apology after receiving backlash over As Ever products
Princess Michael of Kent graces Royal Box on third day of Wimbledon
Princess Michael of Kent graces Royal Box on third day of Wimbledon
Princess Michael of Kent has been married to Prince Michael of Kent, a first cousin of King Charles, for the past five decades
Princess Kate shares major news after her return to royal duties
Princess Kate shares major news after her return to royal duties
Kate Middleton issues new update after surprise visit at Colchester Hospital
Queen Camilla marks major milestone during Scotland trip with King Charles
Queen Camilla marks major milestone during Scotland trip with King Charles
Queen Camilla hosted a special reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday
King Charles, Camilla unveil Memorial Stone in honour of late Queen Elizabeth
King Charles, Camilla unveil Memorial Stone in honour of late Queen Elizabeth
In a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla unveiled a special Memorial Stone in Edinburgh
Kate Middleton celebrates 'healing power of nature' days after secret meeting
Kate Middleton celebrates 'healing power of nature' days after secret meeting
The Princess of Wales quietly met with Melinda Gates days after withdrawing from Royal Ascot
Princess Catharina-Amalia’s surgery sparks concern over big plan
Princess Catharina-Amalia’s surgery sparks concern over big plan
Crown Princess of Netherland recently fractured her upper arm following her horse riding
Queen Camilla pays heartfelt visit to cancer survivors at Maggie's Centre
Queen Camilla pays heartfelt visit to cancer survivors at Maggie's Centre
Her Majesty meets cancer patients at Maggie's Centre a day after arriving in Scotland
Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal
Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal
Princess Kate makes first appearance since skipping the Royal Ascot event last month
Kate Middleton breaks silence on 'really difficult' cancer ordeal in emotional update
Kate Middleton breaks silence on 'really difficult' cancer ordeal in emotional update
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes heartbreaking statement about post-cancer journey
Princess Anne begins Scotland tour with powerful display of royal dedication
Princess Anne begins Scotland tour with powerful display of royal dedication
The Princess Royal arrived in Scotland on Tuesday alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton makes sudden appearance at hospital after skipping Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton makes sudden appearance at hospital after skipping Royal Ascot
The Princess of Wales visits hospital in her first appearance after withdrawing from major royal event