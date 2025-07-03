Princess Michael of Kent graces Royal Box on third day of Wimbledon

Princess Michael of Kent has been married to Prince Michael of Kent, a first cousin of King Charles, for the past five decades

  • by Ume Umema
  • |
Princess Michael of Kent is gracing Wimbledon!

On Wednesday, June 2, the 80-year-old royal stepped out to attend the third day of the tennis tournament at the All-England Lawn Tennis as Carlos Alcaraz faced British player Oliver Tarvet.

During the event, she took her place in the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court alongside many musicians and sporting figures.

Renowned singer Olivia Rodrigo, her actor boyfriend Louis Partridge, Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas, and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl with wife Jordyn Blum were in attendance at the event.

Princess Michael was also accompanied by famous Swiss decorator Christophe Gollut, a leading figure in London's interior design scene.

For the event, the royal, who is born Marie Christine Anna Agnes Hedwig Ida von Reibnitz, opted for a light blue long-sleeved tunic-style dress which she paired with a beaded necklace and earrings.

She completed her elegant yet casual look with a woven tote bag and a walking stick in her left hand.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

Princess Michael of Kent has been married to Prince Michael of Kent, the first cousin of King Charles, since 1978.

The couple shares two children, a daughter, Lady Gabriella Windsor and a son, Lord Frederick Windsor.

Princess Michael of Kent is facing her own health challenges as she underwent heart surgery last year.

More recently, she told Majesty Magazine about breaking bones in both wrists after falling down stairs at Kensington Palace.

