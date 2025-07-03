Queen Camilla marks major milestone during Scotland trip with King Charles

Queen Camilla hosted a special reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Wednesday

  • by Ume Umema
  • |
Queen Camilla has marked a major milestone during her ongoing Scotland trip with King Charles.

On Wednesday, June 2, the 77-year-old royal hosted a reception for the Queen's Nursing Institute Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. 

The event marked Queen Camilla’s first engagement as Patron of the organization.

Soon after the event, the Royal family took to their Instagram account to share glimpses into the queen’s heartwarming engagement.

In the carousel of images, the wife of King Charles could be seen interacting with current and former nurses, volunteers and supporters of the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland.

For the reception, Queen Camilla wore an elegant floral dress which she paired with a white pearl necklace.

“Founded in 1889 with a donation from Queen Victoria, @qni_scotland supports Scotland's community nurses and midwives who work collaboratively to tackle health inequalities across the nation,” the palace wrote in the caption.

It further added, “During the reception, Her Majesty met current and former Queen's Nurses, supporters and volunteers. The title of Queen's Nurse is awarded through QNIS's Development Programme, with more than 170 Queen's Nurses currently working across Scotland in community settings including care homes, prisons, schools and mental health teams.”

Queen Camilla is the charity’s sixth patron, having taken on the role in 2024.

