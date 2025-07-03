King Charles, Camilla unveil Memorial Stone in honour of late Queen Elizabeth

In a moving tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla unveiled a special Memorial Stone in Edinburgh

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |
King Charles, Camilla unveil Memorial Stone in honour of late Queen Elizabeth
King Charles, Camilla unveil Memorial Stone in honour of late Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and Queen Camilla have honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II with a touching gesture.

During their latest outing in Edinburgh, Britain’s King and Queen unveiled a Memorial Stone at St. Giles’ Cathedral – the final resting place of the former Queen in Scotland.

On their official Instagram account on Wednesday, July 2, the Royal Family shared a gallery of throwback and new photographs as they briefed about Charles and Camilla’s heartwarming move.

“Today, The King and Queen unveiled a Memorial Stone dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh,” they shared.

The Royals continued, “Her late Majesty’s deep affection for Scotland and its people was well-known, in particular her love of the Scottish Highlands.”

In the caption, the Palace went on to share, “St Giles’ Cathedral was the Queen’s final resting place in Scotland, and where thousands queued to pay their respects.”

The sweet carousel of photos opened with a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II from 1977, attending the opening of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland at St. Giles.

Next in the gallery was a snap featuring the former Queen attending a Thistle Service in 2010 at the same venue.

In the third slide, the Royals dropped an image of Elizabeth’s hearse outside St. Giles in September 2022, after her passing.

The fourth snap in the collection showcased another glimpse from September 2022, featuring King Charles and other members of the Royal Family hold a vigil at St. Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.

In the fifth slide, the latest photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla was shared, while the sixth and final slide featured an image of the newly-unveiled Memorial Stone.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022, after reigning over the United Kingdom and other commonwealth realms for 70 years, since February 2, 1952.

Read more : Royal
Kate Middleton celebrates 'healing power of nature' days after secret meeting
Kate Middleton celebrates 'healing power of nature' days after secret meeting
The Princess of Wales quietly met with Melinda Gates days after withdrawing from Royal Ascot
Princess Catharina-Amalia’s surgery sparks concern over big plan
Princess Catharina-Amalia’s surgery sparks concern over big plan
Crown Princess of Netherland recently fractured her upper arm following her horse riding
Queen Camilla pays heartfelt visit to cancer survivors at Maggie's Centre
Queen Camilla pays heartfelt visit to cancer survivors at Maggie's Centre
Her Majesty meets cancer patients at Maggie's Centre a day after arriving in Scotland
Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal
Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's first update after Royal Ascot withdrawal
Princess Kate skipped the Royal Ascot event last month
Kate Middleton breaks silence on 'really difficult' cancer ordeal in emotional update
Kate Middleton breaks silence on 'really difficult' cancer ordeal in emotional update
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes heartbreaking statement about post-cancer journey
Princess Anne begins Scotland tour with powerful display of royal dedication
Princess Anne begins Scotland tour with powerful display of royal dedication
The Princess Royal arrived in Scotland on Tuesday alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Kate Middleton makes sudden appearance at hospital after skipping Royal Ascot
Kate Middleton makes sudden appearance at hospital after skipping Royal Ascot
The Princess of Wales visits hospital in her first appearance after withdrawing from major royal event
Sarah Ferguson snubs King Charles' offer during notable royal appearance
Sarah Ferguson snubs King Charles' offer during notable royal appearance
The Duchess of York 'rejected King Charles's offer' to avoid upsetting Prince Andrew
King Willem-Alexander shares personal update after hosting NATO summit
King Willem-Alexander shares personal update after hosting NATO summit
The Dutch King, Willem-Alexander, celebrates 40th anniversary of receiving pilot license
King Charles cancer treatment: Senior Royal aide shares important health update
King Charles cancer treatment: Senior Royal aide shares important health update
King Charles' key adviser gives rare update on Monarch's health amid cancer treatment
Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring
Duchess Sophie sparks concerns as she spotted without wedding ring
Prince Edward proposed to Sophie with a trilogy ring in 1999, which she typically wears with her Welsh gold wedding band
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour
Meghan Markle over the moon as her wine sells out in one hour
The Duchess of Sussex 'thrilled' after new milestone of lifestyle brand, As Ever, achieved