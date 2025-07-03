King Charles, Camilla unveil Memorial Stone in honour of late Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and Queen Camilla have honoured the late Queen Elizabeth II with a touching gesture.
During their latest outing in Edinburgh, Britain’s King and Queen unveiled a Memorial Stone at St. Giles’ Cathedral – the final resting place of the former Queen in Scotland.
On their official Instagram account on Wednesday, July 2, the Royal Family shared a gallery of throwback and new photographs as they briefed about Charles and Camilla’s heartwarming move.
“Today, The King and Queen unveiled a Memorial Stone dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh,” they shared.
The Royals continued, “Her late Majesty’s deep affection for Scotland and its people was well-known, in particular her love of the Scottish Highlands.”
In the caption, the Palace went on to share, “St Giles’ Cathedral was the Queen’s final resting place in Scotland, and where thousands queued to pay their respects.”
The sweet carousel of photos opened with a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II from 1977, attending the opening of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland at St. Giles.
Next in the gallery was a snap featuring the former Queen attending a Thistle Service in 2010 at the same venue.
In the third slide, the Royals dropped an image of Elizabeth’s hearse outside St. Giles in September 2022, after her passing.
The fourth snap in the collection showcased another glimpse from September 2022, featuring King Charles and other members of the Royal Family hold a vigil at St. Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.
In the fifth slide, the latest photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla was shared, while the sixth and final slide featured an image of the newly-unveiled Memorial Stone.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022, after reigning over the United Kingdom and other commonwealth realms for 70 years, since February 2, 1952.