Wahaj Ali leaves fans reeling with his trendy monochrome footage

Wahaj Ali lights up his fans' Eid-ul-Adha with his social media appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Wahaj Ali made a strikingly impressive appearance on social media this Eid-ul-Adha that stirred frenzy among his 4M followers.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Teri Meri Kahaniyaan actor dropped a monochrome clip that was truly irresistible.


The video kicked off with Wahaj aka Murtasim’s groovy shots which emanated timeless charm.

He wore a buttoned down formal shirt with a neck chain that accentuated his macho auro.

The acclaimed star maintained a well-gelled look with hair combed back that added a smooth, sleek and graceful impression.

The video left fans in an utter state of frenzy as they rushed to the comments section to shower love.

One fan in awe of the actor wrote, “ Fans Ki Eid hogayi.”

The other penned, “ Late night Murtasim attack.”

“ Keep it coming,” the third effused.

“ Ahhh stop being so hot,” the other commented.

The Love Siyappa star often lights up feeds with his most handsome clicks and videos.

On the work front, Wahaj Ali starred in Geo Entertainment's blockbuster drama Tere Bin opposite the leading lady Yumna Zaidi, aka Meerab. 

