Kris Jenner pens heartfelt birthday note for late ex-husband Robert’s cousin

Kris Jenner is celebrating the big day of her friend of 50 years!
On Wednesday, July 16, The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to pen a lengthy note for Cici Bussey, the first cousin of her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr.
To mark the joyous occasion, Jenner also shared a carousel of heartwarming images of pair from over the years.
In the first image, Jenner and Bussey could be seen beaming with joy as the other showed them posing at restaurants, at home, and celebrating Christmas.
“Happy, happy birthday to our beautifulcousin Cici @cicibussey. You have been by our side through absolutely everything… the highs, the lows, the milestones, and all the madness. Over 50 years of friendship and the most incredible memories!!” she wrote in the caption.
Jenner continued, “It’s impossible to describe how much you mean to me and my whole family. Your strength, loyalty, and unconditional love have held us together in ways I can never fully put into words.”
“Through it all, you’ve been our rock. Our guiding light. Our angel on earth. You are quite simply our hero. I love you beautiful friend and cousin forever and ever!! Happy birthday, Cici!!!!” she added.
Cici Bussey has made several appearances in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians since show’s early days and has always been there to support Kris Jenner and her children.