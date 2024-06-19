Entertainment

Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday

Gwen Stefani penned heartfelt birthday wish for husband Balke Shelton on Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024


Gwen Stefani celebrated husband Blake Shelton's birthday with a heartfelt message and a touching reel.

Stefani took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her Shelton's 48th birthday, sharing a heartfelt video compilation that highlights their journey from their time on The Voice to their marriage.

The video, set to the couple's duet Purple Irises, features intimate moments of the pair performing on stage, enjoying casual date nights, and spending quality time together.

Alongside the video, Stefani captioned, "Happy bday to the greatest @blakeshelton u are my everything!!"

Shortly after Stefanis post, Shelton also posted hilariously reacted to his birthday wishes.

“Thanks for the birthday wishes everybody. I’ve drank so much in Italy that Gwen wanted to be sure I made it back to the hotel safely… I’m still not there though…” he penned along with a photo of himself riding a bicycle.

Moreover, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating in 2015 and got married on July 3, 2021, at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma.

Shelton is a stepdad to Stefani's three kids, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

