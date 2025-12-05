Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner surgery update

Timothée Chalamet has broken his silence just hours after girlfriend Kylie Jenner gave a major health update.
The Dune actor - who is currently busy in promotions of his upcoming film, Marty Supreme, has made surprising revelations about his favourite actors.
In his latest interview with The New York Times, Chalamet was asked to name the greatest actors of all time, to which the Oscar nominee replied, “Denzel’s the Goat, Christian Bale’s the Second Goat and Joaquin’s the Strange Goat.”
The Call Me By Your Name actor has worked with Bale in the 2017 Western drama Hostiles.
This revelation came after Kylie shared about her stem cell surgery in major health update.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, December 3, the mother of two shared a photo of her from hospital bed with a long note.
"I've been dealing with bad chronic back pain for almost 3 years after my last pregnancy, and nothing I tried seemed to help," Kylie wrote.
She continued, "Hearing how much relief kim got gave me the confidence to look into stem cell therapy."
The Kylie Cosmetics founder further revealed, "I went to @dr.akhan and his team at @eterna.health, and I'm honestly so grateful for the opportunity and resources. Everyone's body is different, but this has been a huge step in my healing."
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since April 2023.
Timothée's movie Marty Supreme is set to hit the theatres on December 25, 2025.