Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement

The 'Flowers' crooner makes a shocking confession during her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement
Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement

In a shocking new revelation after her engagement, Miley Cyrus spilled the beans on her biggest phobia.

On Thursday, December 4, the official Instagram account of Jimmy Kimmel Live! teased the Flowers crooner’s appearance on the show by sharing an exciting clip, featuring the songstress opening up about her shocking fear.

The episode, which will premiere on December 4 at 11:35 local time, sees the songstress promote her new song Dream as One for the upcoming epic sci-fi film Avatar: Fire and Ash, slated to release on December 19, 2025.

During a conversation about Christmas with the Grammy winner, host Jimmy Kimmel, while acknowledging that Cyrus is unique, asked how difficult it would be to get a gift for her.

Replying to the host, Miley Cyrus made a shocking confession, revealing that she has a phobia of papers.

“Well. Christmas. I'm known as a little bit of a Grinch because I have a qualm with Christmas,” she said, prompting Kimmel to ask, “What is it?”

Cyrus shared, “I hate paper!” adding, “Like looking at that makes me wanna vomit. Don't even do it.”

Listening to Miley Cyrus’s response, Jimmy Kimmel quickly moved a paper kept on the desk, making the Wrecking Ball singer exclaim, “Moving, it is worse.”

“And then the real problem for me with paper is when people have dry hands and they touch paper. And then it's Christmas and it's cold and everyone's hands are dry and they're all touching paper,” she noted.

Further shocking the 58-year-old comedian, the Something Beautiful hitmaker confessed that even when someone sends her a letter, she never opens it.

“When someone sends me like a lovely letter. I just don't even open it. I love text message, no paper, email, no paper, phone call, no paper. It's the paper. I can't even talk about it.”

Kimmel went on to ask, “Can you read the newspaper?” to which Cyrus replied, “No. It’s a phobia.”

Miley Cyrus’s shocking confession comes just a few days after her engagement to Maxx Morando, whom she has been dating since 2021.

