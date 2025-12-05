Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, ‘Mortal Kombat’ star who played Shang Tsung, dies at 75

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa has passed away.
On Thursday, December 4, The Hollywood Reporter shared that the Japanese-born American actor, who was well-known for portraying soul-stealing sorcerer Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat, died at the age of 75.
According to the outlet, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa’s cause of death was complications from a stroke, and he was surrounded by his children at the time of his passing.
In a statement shared by Sally Philips, the former wife of The Last Emperor star and the mother of their two children, Tagawa "came to L.A. and began teaching his own style of martial arts called Chu Shin. He was discovered by [Bernardo] Bertolucci and cast him in his first film, The Last Emperor. From there, he became a high-profile Asian actor in more than 30 films and in the series The Man in the High Castle."
Who was Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa?
Born on September 27, 1950, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa was a Japanese-born American and Russian actor and producer.
He was the son of Japanese Takarazuka actress Mariko Hata and a Japanese-American father who served in the United States Army.
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa films:
Famous for playing antagonist, the actor is known for his film roles in 1987’s The Last Emperor, 1989’s License to Kill, 1993’s Rising Sun, 1995’s Mortal Kombat, 2001’s Pearl Harbour, and 2016’s Kubo and the Two Strings.
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa TV Series:
Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa’s famous TV shows include 1989’s Mission: Impossible, 1991’s Baywatch, 1993’s Space Rangers, 1996’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch, 2015’s The Man in the High Castle, 2018’s Lost in Space, and 2021’s Star Wars: Visions.