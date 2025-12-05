Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas

Kim Cattrall has officially said “I do,” marrying Russell Thomas in a refined, low-key London wedding that perfectly captured the couple’s understated elegance.
The Sex and the City alum, 69, and the audio engineer, 55, tied the knot on Deember. 4 in an elegant, 12-guest ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall — a quiet celebration reflecting their shared love of intimacy and authenticity.
Cattrall wore a refined Dior suit styled by Patricia Field, paired with Cornelia James gloves and a bespoke Philip Treacy hat.
On the other hand, Thomas opted for a custom Richard James suit.
The couple first met in 2016 at the BBC, when she appeared on an episode of Woman's Hour and their connection turned into a meaningful partnership.
They began following each other on X soon after, and he later sent her a direct message. “It was very modern — and very easy,” she told Glamour in 2018.
Over the years, the couple has kept their romance low-key, building a steady, supportive relationship rooted in mutual respect, shared interests and a commitment to privacy.
In June 2025, the About My Father actress opened up about their relationship in a profile for The Times, saying that throughout their romance, they've "had such a blast."
"He's had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms," she added of him. "He's a bit of a rebel, which I love."
To note, Kim Cattrall has been married four times and has no children from her past marriages.