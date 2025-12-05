Entertainment

Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas

Kim Cattrall and Russell Thomas first met in 2016 at the BBC show set Woman's Hour

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas
Inside Kim Cattrall’s elegant, low-key London wedding to Russell Thomas

Kim Cattrall has officially said “I do,” marrying Russell Thomas in a refined, low-key London wedding that perfectly captured the couple’s understated elegance.

The Sex and the City alum, 69, and the audio engineer, 55, tied the knot on Deember. 4 in an elegant, 12-guest ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall — a quiet celebration reflecting their shared love of intimacy and authenticity.

Cattrall wore a refined Dior suit styled by Patricia Field, paired with Cornelia James gloves and a bespoke Philip Treacy hat.

On the other hand, Thomas opted for a custom Richard James suit.

The couple first met in 2016 at the BBC, when she appeared on an episode of Woman's Hour and their connection turned into a meaningful partnership.

They began following each other on X soon after, and he later sent her a direct message. “It was very modern — and very easy,” she told Glamour in 2018.

Over the years, the couple has kept their romance low-key, building a steady, supportive relationship rooted in mutual respect, shared interests and a commitment to privacy.

In June 2025, the About My Father actress opened up about their relationship in a profile for The Times, saying that throughout their romance, they've "had such a blast."

"He's had an incredibly interesting life and really done it on his terms," she added of him. "He's a bit of a rebel, which I love."

To note, Kim Cattrall has been married four times and has no children from her past marriages.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'DDLJ' with iconic tribute

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol celebrate 30th Anniversary of 'DDLJ' with iconic tribute
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starred together in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' in 1995

Katy Perry takes romance abroad, joins Justin Trudeau on official Japan trip

Katy Perry takes romance abroad, joins Justin Trudeau on official Japan trip
Katy Perry makes first joint political appearance with boyfriend Justin Trudeau in Tokyo, Japan

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner surgery update

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after Kylie Jenner surgery update
Timothée Chalamet makes surprising revelation after Kylie Jenner underwent stem cell surgery

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share festive moments in first married Christmas

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share festive moments in first married Christmas
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an intimate ceremony California, on September 27, 2025

Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement

Miley Cyrus reveals her biggest fear after Maxx Morando engagement
The ‘Flowers’ crooner makes a shocking confession during her appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Justin Baldoni blasts Blake Lively, compares her tactics to Taylor Swift

Justin Baldoni blasts Blake Lively, compares her tactics to Taylor Swift
Justin Baldoni called out Blake Lively for playing the victim on the set of 'It Ends With Us'

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, ‘Mortal Kombat’ star who played Shang Tsung, dies at 75

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, ‘Mortal Kombat’ star who played Shang Tsung, dies at 75
The ‘Last Emperor’ and ‘Man in the High Castle’ actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa breathes his last in Santa Barbara, California

Kylie Jenner reveals her life-changing pain relief procedure

Kylie Jenner reveals her life-changing pain relief procedure
The Kylie Cosmetics founder began experiencing severe back pain after welcoming her son, Aire

Jennifer Lopez pays subtle tribute to her ex-Ben Affleck with new ink

Jennifer Lopez pays subtle tribute to her ex-Ben Affleck with new ink
The 'Mary Me' star and the 'Batman' actor parted ways in August 2024

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill their unfiltered reactions to season 5 twist

‘Stranger Things’ stars spill their unfiltered reactions to season 5 twist
'Stranger Things’ cast left reeling after game-changing season 5 plot twist

Kim Kardashian tears up on false accusation of ex-husband Kanye West

Kim Kardashian tears up on false accusation of ex-husband Kanye West
Kim Kardashian’s voice cracks with emotion as she mentions Kanye West in painful statement

Robert Downey Jr playfully mocks 'Avengers' co-star Gwyneth Paltrow

Robert Downey Jr playfully mocks 'Avengers' co-star Gwyneth Paltrow
The 'Sherlock Holmes' star makes hilarious jab at his co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow