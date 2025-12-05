Entertainment

Katy Perry takes romance abroad, joins Justin Trudeau on official Japan trip

  • By Sidra Khan
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s romance has hit new heights!

Over a month after going public with their romance, the Lifetimes Tour hitmaker and the former Canadian prime minister sparked a frenzy by taking their love game overseas.

On Thursday, December 4, Perry and Trudeau made headlines for their first joint political appearance, as the 143 singer accompanied him on his official visit to Tokyo, Japan.

During their trip to the Asian country, the lovebirds met former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, on Wednesday, December 3.

Taking to his official X handle, Kishida posted a photo from the high-profile meeting with a caption that read, "Former Canadian Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau visited Japan with his partner and joined my wife and me for lunch.”

He continued, "During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the 'Japan-Canada Action Plan,' sweating it out side by side. I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way."

Expressing the same sentiments, Trudeau reposted Kishida’s update, writing, "Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone."

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were first linked together in July 2025, and confirmed their romance in October on the songstress’s 41st birthday.

