Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share festive moments in first married Christmas

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in an intimate ceremony California, on September 27, 2025

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are ringing in the holiday season as newlyweds, celebrating their very first Christmas together with festive cheer and cozy family moments.

The Only Murder in the Building star took to her Instagram account to share the glimpses of the festive preparations taking place at their home.

In a shared post, Gomez and Blanco were seen in cozy attire, working together to decorate their Christmas tree, capturing playful moments and festive fun as they hang ornaments and add lights.

She captioned the post, “our first Christmas as a married couple.”


Soon after she dropped the post the fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on the newly wed couple.

One fan wrote, “SO magical, so so so happy for you.”

Another noted, “Memories to remember for a lifetime.”

The third commented, “Hello Queen Selena !so magical!.”

For those unversed, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are married, having tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on September 27, 2025.

The pair began dating in June 2023 but kept their relationship private for several months. Gomez publicly confirmed their romance in December 2023.

In December 2024, Gomez announced their engagement with an Instagram post showing off a marquise-cut diamond ring.

