Matthew Perry's death case gets shocking new lead

  • June 19, 2024
Mathew Perry's death case gets shocking new lead

Matthew Perry’s mysterious death got a new shocking lead!

A female celebrity friend of Matthew has been questioned multiple times by the law enforcement in connection to his death.

According to an exclusive report by In Touch Weekly, the source revealed that the celebrity in question met the Friends star at rehab.

“She’s a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship,” the source noted.

Although the outlet claimed that they know the celebrity’s name, they refused to reveal her identity due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.

The insider further revealed, “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that.”

“She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation," they added.

The insider continued, "But the investigators must have known something to get a warrant and turn up like that."

According to the source, the celebrity in question, who is famous for her marriage to an A-lister, “was in total shock” when authorities arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant.

“The officers searched her room, and she surrendered everything. She was completely cooperative.”

To note, Matthew Perry found dead in pool at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54.

The cause of his death was an overdose of ketamine with drowning as a contributing factor, as per reports.

