World

Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat

Among the dead, 323 were Egyptians, most succumbing to heat-related illnesses

  • by Web Desk
  • June 19, 2024
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat

Hundreds of visitors have died from extreme heat during the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrimage began on Friday, with at least 550 deaths reported during the hajj, according to diplomats who spoke with Agence France Presse (AFP) on Tuesday.

Among the dead, 323 were Egyptians, most succumbing to heat-related illnesses, AFP reported.

Saudi state TV reported temperatures soared to 51.8 degrees Celsius (125.2 Fahrenheit) in the shade at the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Monday.

A 2024 study by the Journal of Travel and Medicine found that rising global temperatures might surpass strategies to handle the heat.

While, thirty-five Tunisian citizens have died during the hajj, Tunisian news agency Tunis Afrique Presse reported on Tuesday.

Many deaths were due to extreme heat, as families continued to search for missing relatives in Saudi hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian foreign ministry issued 41 burial permits for Jordanian pilgrims on Tuesday. 

Earlier, the ministry confirmed at least six Jordanian citizens died of heat stroke during the hajj.

While, Iranian state news outlet IRINN reported eleven Iranian deaths and 24 hospitalizations during the pilgrimage but did not specify the causes of death.

Three Senegalese citizens also died during hajj, the Agence de Presse Sénégalaise reported on Monday.

Moreover, Indonesian health ministry data showed 144 Indonesian citizens died during the pilgrimage, though the data did not specify if any deaths were due to heat stroke.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat

Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist

Hrithik Roshan feels nostalgic as he listens to ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’s playlist
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids

Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids

World News

Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years sparks US concern
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
11 migrants die, dozens missing after shipwrecks off coast of Italy
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Another US tourist dies on Greek island
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Massive ‘Post Fire’ burns 15,000 acres in Los Angeles County
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu disbands war cabinet amid internal disputes
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Narendra Modi extends ‘greetings on Eid ul Adha’
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
India’s train collision leaves 8 dead, dozens injured
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
US heatwave to bring 'dangerously hot conditions' to millions
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Australian PM Albanese to meet Chinese Premier Li for trade talks
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Poland amusement park leaves 28 people hanging UPSIDE DOWN: Video