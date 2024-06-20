‘The Office’ star reveals Steve Carell's 'pungent' scene left cast in stitches

The Office not only made viewers laugh, but it also had its cast in fits of laughter behind the scenes!
In an appearance on the Office Ladies podcast with her former castmates Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer, Phyllis Smith recalled a scene from the season 3 episode "Phyllis' Wedding" that had her and co-star Steve Carell in stitches.
"The one scene I had a really hard time not laughing through was ... when [Carell] came into the bride's room to give me advice, and we could not get through the word 'pungent,'" Smith reminisced, describing a scene when Michael accuses Phyllis of farting.
"Every time he would say 'pungent,' he would break out in his cackle. He couldn't get through it and I couldn't get through it;” she added.
Smith went on to share, "And then we hear the sound people sitting outside the door laughing, so they had to move them down the stairway, down into the bottom because every time we said 'pungent,' we lost it."
Smith credited her ability to hold her breath for getting her through the scene, joking, “So if I looked a little blue in that scene, that's the reason.”
The Office was aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013.