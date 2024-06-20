Entertainment

‘The Office’ star reveals Steve Carell's 'pungent' scene left cast in stitches

The Office was aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024


The Office not only made viewers laugh, but it also had its cast in fits of laughter behind the scenes!

In an appearance on the Office Ladies podcast with her former castmates Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer, Phyllis Smith recalled a scene from the season 3 episode "Phyllis' Wedding" that had her and co-star Steve Carell in stitches.

"The one scene I had a really hard time not laughing through was ... when [Carell] came into the bride's room to give me advice, and we could not get through the word 'pungent,'" Smith reminisced, describing a scene when Michael accuses Phyllis of farting.

"Every time he would say 'pungent,' he would break out in his cackle. He couldn't get through it and I couldn't get through it;” she added.

Smith went on to share, "And then we hear the sound people sitting outside the door laughing, so they had to move them down the stairway, down into the bottom because every time we said 'pungent,' we lost it."

Smith credited her ability to hold her breath for getting her through the scene, joking, “So if I looked a little blue in that scene, that's the reason.”

The Office was aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013.

Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52

Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52
Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting

Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much

Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much

Entertainment News

Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky put differences aside for kids amid separation
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Priyanka Chopra’s former NYC restaurant to shut down on THIS date
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Shah Rukh Khan spotted with son AbRam at Mumbai Airport: WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Khloé Kardashian reveals ‘best thing’ about ex-husband Lamar Odom
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Kevin Costner sets record straight on ‘Yellowstone’ exit rumors
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Jacob Elordi faces 'creepy' deepfake scandal after Taylor Swift
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Blake Shelton shares peek into his hilarious birthday celebration
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Justin Timberlake's legal team prepares strong defense against DWI allegations
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday