Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52

Former India fast bowler David Johnson has passed away at the age of 52.
Born on October 16, 1971, in the Arasikere region, Johnson was known for his impressive pace and contribution to Indian cricket in the mid-1990s.
As per local media, Johnson tragically fell to his death from the fourth-floor balcony of his apartment in Kothanur on June 20.
Meanwhile, he sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared "brought dead" upon arrival.
Kothanur Police, who visited the scene, stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether Johnson's fall was accidental or if he jumped intentionally.
However, they have filed an unnatural death report.
Johnson made his Test debut for India against Australia in October 1996.
He played a total of two Test matches, where he showcased his speed by clocking 157.8 kmph during the match.
Johnson was brought into the Indian team based on his strong performances for Karnataka in the domestic circuit, including remarkable figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala in the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season.
Johnson had a successful domestic career, taking 125 wickets in 39 first-class matches at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 47.4.
Meanwhile, he also scored a century as a lower-order batsman. In List A cricket, he took 41 wickets in 33 games.
His last competitive appearance was in the Karnataka Premier League in 2015.
For the unversed, Johnson is survived by his wife and two children.