Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52

David Johnson made his Test debut for India against Australia in October 1996

  by Web Desk
  June 20, 2024
Former India fast bowler David Johnson has passed away at the age of 52.

Born on October 16, 1971, in the Arasikere region, Johnson was known for his impressive pace and contribution to Indian cricket in the mid-1990s.

As per local media, Johnson tragically fell to his death from the fourth-floor balcony of his apartment in Kothanur on June 20.

Meanwhile, he sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared "brought dead" upon arrival.

Kothanur Police, who visited the scene, stated that an investigation is underway to determine whether Johnson's fall was accidental or if he jumped intentionally.

However, they have filed an unnatural death report.

Johnson made his Test debut for India against Australia in October 1996.

He played a total of two Test matches, where he showcased his speed by clocking 157.8 kmph during the match.

Johnson was brought into the Indian team based on his strong performances for Karnataka in the domestic circuit, including remarkable figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala in the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season.

Johnson had a successful domestic career, taking 125 wickets in 39 first-class matches at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 47.4. 

Meanwhile, he also scored a century as a lower-order batsman. In List A cricket, he took 41 wickets in 33 games.

His last competitive appearance was in the Karnataka Premier League in 2015.

For the unversed, Johnson is survived by his wife and two children.

Sports News

Travis Kelce breaks silence on KC Chiefs Super Bowl Ring typo
Cristiano Ronaldo sets record with sixth EURO final tournament appearance
Pakistan cricketers defend Haris Rauf after fan's insult
Harris Rauf breaks silence on viral video of him fighting with fans
Boston Celtics makes record of winning most NBA titles
Kylian Mbappe suffers nose injury in France's Euro 2024 opener against Austria
Kitefoiler J. J. Rice, 18, dies in driving accident
Romania’s Nicolae Stanciu scores stunning goal in 3-0 win over Ukraine
Head coach Gary Kirsten criticizes 'lack of unity' in Pakistan cricket team
15 million people watched England’s opener in UEFA Euro 2024
Ukrainian federation displays war-damaged stadium ahead of Euro 2024 match
Kylian Mbappe urges young people to vote: ‘Realise importance of situation’