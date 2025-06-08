Sports

Off-court showdown: Angel Reese falls short of Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese's Chicago Sky faced a devastating defeat against Indiana Fever as Caitlin Clark skipped the game

Off-court showdown: Angel Reese falls short of Caitlin Clark
Off-court showdown: Angel Reese falls short of Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese's battle against Caitlin Clark goes off the basketball court!

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever have once again dominated the Chicago Sky in Saturday's match-up.

Since the remarkable rookies, Clark and Reese, joined the lineup in 2024, the Fever have held a 5-1 edge over Sky.

Despite Clark being sidelined due to her injury, the Fever continued to demonstrate their skills as they handed over the defeat to Sky in a 79-52 match.

However, the court is not the only platform where Reese is lagging behind Clark.

Salary disparity between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Being one of the most renowned names in the WNBA, Sky's player pay cheque does not match her rivals' including Clark's.

Picked seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 draft, Reese signed a four-year contract worth $324,383, which comes to a yearly salary that lags far behind professional standards in major US sports leagues.

Despite the low-pay, she has secured endorsements with major companies including Amazon, McDonald's, Reebok, and PlayStation since going pro, which allows her to remain financially stable.

Earlier this year, Reese told Business of Fashion, "I want to create generational wealth," highlighting her ambitions.

Reese's rookie contract has sparked quite a debate, as it is notably less than that of Caitlin Clark, the No 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Clark signed a four-year deal worth approximately $338,000, earning about $85,000 in her first season with the Indiana Fever.

Reason behind the difference between Angel Reese's and Caitlin Clark's pay cheques

The salary disparity is due to the WNBA's predetermined rookie scale, which is based entirely on draft positions.

Players taken in the top 4 picks are eligible for slightly higher base salaries than those selected later in the first round.

French Open 2025: Gauff’s strong comeback seals historic victory over Sabalenka
French Open 2025: Gauff’s strong comeback seals historic victory over Sabalenka
Coco Gauff is now the youngest American to win this title since Serena William who last won it in 2002
Simone Biles slams Riley Gaines over transgender sports debate
Simone Biles slams Riley Gaines over transgender sports debate
Riley Gaines is known for speaking out against transgender athletes in women’s sports
Cameron Brink surprises fans with bold new look amid ACL recovery
Cameron Brink surprises fans with bold new look amid ACL recovery
Cameron Brink recently gave fans an update about his return to the court
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Club World Cup rumours, hints at future plans
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Club World Cup rumours, hints at future plans
Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his 137th goal that helped Portugal reach the UEFA Nations League final
LeBron James to hang up jersey? Ex-NBA player tells Lakers star to retire
LeBron James to hang up jersey? Ex-NBA player tells Lakers star to retire
LeBron James is all set to create history as the first player to play 23 NBA seasons
Sinner sets up French Open final showdown with Alcaraz after beating Djokovic
Sinner sets up French Open final showdown with Alcaraz after beating Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner all set to battle for the Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros
Tom Brady’s latest auction item stuns fans with low interest
Tom Brady’s latest auction item stuns fans with low interest
Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time
Carlos Alcaraz advances to French Open final after Musetti’s sudden retirement
Carlos Alcaraz advances to French Open final after Musetti’s sudden retirement
Carlos Alcaraz will now face either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner in the final of the French Open
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal set for epic UEFA Nations League final showdown
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal set for epic UEFA Nations League final showdown
Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his 137th goal that helped Portugal reach the UEFA Nations League final
Will Isack Hadjar replace Yuki Tsunoda in Red Bull?
Will Isack Hadjar replace Yuki Tsunoda in Red Bull?
F1 rookie driver Isack Hadjar has been ranked 9th so far for the championship with total of 21 points
David Beckham set to receive new title as King Charles bestows knighthood
David Beckham set to receive new title as King Charles bestows knighthood
Former English footballer David Beckham is preparing to take on a major title from King Charles
Lexie Hull reveals exciting new venture ahead of Chicago Sky game
Lexie Hull reveals exciting new venture ahead of Chicago Sky game
Indiana Fever star player Lexie Hull has made thoughtful move for young athletes