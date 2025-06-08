Off-court showdown: Angel Reese falls short of Caitlin Clark

Angel Reese's battle against Caitlin Clark goes off the basketball court!
Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever have once again dominated the Chicago Sky in Saturday's match-up.
Since the remarkable rookies, Clark and Reese, joined the lineup in 2024, the Fever have held a 5-1 edge over Sky.
Despite Clark being sidelined due to her injury, the Fever continued to demonstrate their skills as they handed over the defeat to Sky in a 79-52 match.
However, the court is not the only platform where Reese is lagging behind Clark.
Salary disparity between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark
Being one of the most renowned names in the WNBA, Sky's player pay cheque does not match her rivals' including Clark's.
Picked seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 draft, Reese signed a four-year contract worth $324,383, which comes to a yearly salary that lags far behind professional standards in major US sports leagues.
Despite the low-pay, she has secured endorsements with major companies including Amazon, McDonald's, Reebok, and PlayStation since going pro, which allows her to remain financially stable.
Earlier this year, Reese told Business of Fashion, "I want to create generational wealth," highlighting her ambitions.
Reese's rookie contract has sparked quite a debate, as it is notably less than that of Caitlin Clark, the No 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft.
Clark signed a four-year deal worth approximately $338,000, earning about $85,000 in her first season with the Indiana Fever.
Reason behind the difference between Angel Reese's and Caitlin Clark's pay cheques
The salary disparity is due to the WNBA's predetermined rookie scale, which is based entirely on draft positions.
Players taken in the top 4 picks are eligible for slightly higher base salaries than those selected later in the first round.