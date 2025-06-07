Sports

Simone Biles slams Riley Gaines over transgender sports debate

Riley Gaines is known for speaking out against transgender athletes in women’s sports

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Simone Biles slams Riley Gaines over transgender sports debate
Simone Biles slams Riley Gaines over transgender sports debate

Simone Biles has responded strongly to former US swimmer and activist Riley Gaines who made controversial comments about transgender athletes in women's sports.

Riley, who openly supports Donald Trump and is known for speaking out against transgender athletes in women’s sports, mocked the Minnesota State High School League for deleting comments under a post celebrating the Chaplin Park girls’ team winning the State Championship.

She wrote on her social media account X (formerly Twitter), "To be expected when your star player is a boy," referring to 17-year-old Marissa Rothenberger, transgender girl who helped the team win by pitching the entire game.

Simone Biles defends trans athletes:

In response, Biles responded strongly to Riley's tweet by saying, “You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race.”

Simone Biles slams Riley Gaines over transgender sports debate

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Biles is referring to the incident where Riley tied for fifth place with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 200m freestyle race at the 2022 NCAA Championships.

Biles went on to share, "You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports."

"But instead... You bully them... One thing's for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around," she added.

Gaines fires back at Simone Biles:

Riley, quickly responded to Biles' comment, stating, “This is actually so disappointing. It’s not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces."

She added, "You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don’t belong in women’s sports and I say that with my full chest.”

Gaines Riley pushes to ban trans women in sports:

Since Riley tied with Thomas in a swimming competition, she has been actively involved in efforts to support rules that stop transgender women from participating in women's sports.

In February, she even attended a White House event where US President Trump signed an order that officially banned transgender girls and women from taking part in women's sports competition.

Cameron Brink surprises fans with bold new look amid ACL recovery
Cameron Brink surprises fans with bold new look amid ACL recovery
Cameron Brink recently gave fans an update about his return to the court
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Club World Cup rumours, hints at future plans
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Club World Cup rumours, hints at future plans
Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his 137th goal that helped Portugal reach the UEFA Nations League final
LeBron James to hang up jersey? Ex-NBA player tells Lakers star to retire
LeBron James to hang up jersey? Ex-NBA player tells Lakers star to retire
LeBron James is all set to create history as the first player to play 23 NBA seasons
Sinner sets up French Open final showdown with Alcaraz after beating Djokovic
Sinner sets up French Open final showdown with Alcaraz after beating Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner all set to battle for the Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros
Tom Brady’s latest auction item stuns fans with low interest
Tom Brady’s latest auction item stuns fans with low interest
Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time
Carlos Alcaraz advances to French Open final after Musetti’s sudden retirement
Carlos Alcaraz advances to French Open final after Musetti’s sudden retirement
Carlos Alcaraz will now face either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner in the final of the French Open
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal set for epic UEFA Nations League final showdown
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal set for epic UEFA Nations League final showdown
Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his 137th goal that helped Portugal reach the UEFA Nations League final
Will Isack Hadjar replace Yuki Tsunoda in Red Bull?
Will Isack Hadjar replace Yuki Tsunoda in Red Bull?
F1 rookie driver Isack Hadjar has been ranked 9th so far for the championship with total of 21 points
David Beckham set to receive new title as King Charles bestows knighthood
David Beckham set to receive new title as King Charles bestows knighthood
Former English footballer David Beckham is preparing to take on a major title from King Charles
Lexie Hull reveals exciting new venture ahead of Chicago Sky game
Lexie Hull reveals exciting new venture ahead of Chicago Sky game
Indiana Fever star player Lexie Hull has made thoughtful move for young athletes
French Open 2025 results: Reid, Hewett reach sixth straight wheelchair doubles final
French Open 2025 results: Reid, Hewett reach sixth straight wheelchair doubles final
Earlier that day, they played against each other in singles, where Hewett won and reached to the semifinals
Cristiano Ronaldo pens sweet birthday message to twins after major career milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo pens sweet birthday message to twins after major career milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 137th goal that helped Portugal reach the UEFA Nations League 2025 final