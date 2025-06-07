Simone Biles slams Riley Gaines over transgender sports debate

Simone Biles has responded strongly to former US swimmer and activist Riley Gaines who made controversial comments about transgender athletes in women's sports.
Riley, who openly supports Donald Trump and is known for speaking out against transgender athletes in women’s sports, mocked the Minnesota State High School League for deleting comments under a post celebrating the Chaplin Park girls’ team winning the State Championship.
She wrote on her social media account X (formerly Twitter), "To be expected when your star player is a boy," referring to 17-year-old Marissa Rothenberger, transgender girl who helped the team win by pitching the entire game.
Simone Biles defends trans athletes:
In response, Biles responded strongly to Riley's tweet by saying, “You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race.”
Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Biles is referring to the incident where Riley tied for fifth place with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in the 200m freestyle race at the 2022 NCAA Championships.
Biles went on to share, "You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports."
"But instead... You bully them... One thing's for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around," she added.
Gaines fires back at Simone Biles:
Riley, quickly responded to Biles' comment, stating, “This is actually so disappointing. It’s not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces."
She added, "You can uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform. Men don’t belong in women’s sports and I say that with my full chest.”
Gaines Riley pushes to ban trans women in sports:
Since Riley tied with Thomas in a swimming competition, she has been actively involved in efforts to support rules that stop transgender women from participating in women's sports.
In February, she even attended a White House event where US President Trump signed an order that officially banned transgender girls and women from taking part in women's sports competition.