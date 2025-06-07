Sports

LeBron James to hang up jersey? Ex-NBA player tells Lakers star to retire

LeBron James is all set to create history as the first player to play 23 NBA seasons

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has put together a career that places him on the "GOAT" list to many. At the very least, he's a legitimate contender to the title and the only other name on that list is Michael Jordan.

It is expected that James will make his return for another season in 2025-26. He is still playing at a high level and would have a full season playing with Luka Doncic next year.

He has played in 22 NBA season to this point in his career. Should he play next year, he would officially hold the record for most seasons played in the league. Right now, he is tied with Vince Carter for that record.

While James is expected to return for year 23, one former NBA big man does not think he should keep playing.

During an appearance with Byron Scott on the "Fast Break" podcast, Olden Polynice spoke out with a pointed statement about James. He believes that it's time for the longtime superstar to call it a career.

"The longevity aspect, I think it's getting a little bit too much now," Polynice said. "Because I'm like, dude, what else you want to do? It's time for you (James) to start thinking about retiring. He ain't getting no fifth ring unless he buys one, It ain't happening."

Throughout the course of the 2024-25 NBA season, James played in 70 games. He averaged 24.4 points per game to go along with 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and a steal. In addition, he shot 51.3 percent from the floor and knocked down 37.6 percent of his three-point attempts.

