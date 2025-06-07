Sports

French Open 2025: Gauff’s strong comeback seals historic victory over Sabalenka

Coco Gauff is now the youngest American to win this title since Serena William who last won it in 2002

Coco Gauff won her first French Open singles title by making a strong comeback to defeat the world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

The 21-year-old defeated Sabalenka in a challenging and intense final with scores of 6-7 (5-7) 6-2 6-4.

After winning the match, she thanks her mum, family and team, stating, “You guys are amazing. The crowd really helped me. I am not sure what I did for that to happen.”

Gauff was overwhelmed with emotion, falling to the ground in disbelief and tears of joy before celebrating with her team.

This is her second major tournament win after she also beat Sabalenka to win the US Open in 2023.

Not only this, Gauff became the first American to win the French Open singles championship since Serena Williams in 2015.

Also, she is now the youngest American to win this title since William who last won it in 2002.

Coco Gauff praise Aryna Sabalenka:

"I was going through a lot of things when I lost this final three years ago. I'm just happy to be here," Gauff said.

The player added, "I'd like to congratulate Aryna. You're a fighter. You're the number one player in the world. Today was a tough match, but you deserve all the results you've been having. Every time we play, it's such a tough match."

Emotional Aryna Sabalenka congratulates Coco Gauff on historic victory:

On the other hand, Sabalenka with tears in her eyes said, "Honestly this will hurt so much especially after such a tough two weeks. To show such terrible tennis in the final, it really hurts."

While, congratulating Gauff, she added, "You're a fighter, a hard worker, so congratulations to you and your team ... thank you to my team for the support. I'm sorry for this terrible final, but I'll come back stronger."

