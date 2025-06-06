Sports

Tom Brady’s latest auction item stuns fans with low interest

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time

Tom Brady's signed helmet which was recently put up for auction on eBay isn't getting much attention and interest by people that was expected.

The helmet is genuine and has proof of authenticity with a starting price of $3,000 and option to buy it immediately for $5,000.

Considering how successful Brady is and how expensive his memorabilia usually is, these prices are still quite low.

And despite this, after almost a week, nobody has placed a bid yet.

Tom Bradys 1980s New England Patriots helmet
Tom Brady's 1980s New England Patriots helmet

Even more surprising is that only about 10 people have looked at the listing in the last 24 hours.

This shows either very few people have seen it or buyers are unsure.

Tom Brady's most expensive card ever sold:

The lack of interest in the helmet is very surprising because his trading cards are still very popular in sports auction.

On of the most famous example is his 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card (#144) which was sold last month for $3,107,372.

This makes it one of the most expensive sports card ever sold. Many of his other cards also sell for prices between $100,000 and $500,000.

It's possible that the helmet hasn't gotten much attention just because not many people have seen the listing or it might be part of a bigger trend where non-card collectibles like helmet and jerseys are not as popular at the moment.

But helmet could still be a good option as items signed by Brady usually keep their value well over time or its price might increase in the future.

