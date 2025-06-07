Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on Club World Cup rumours, hints at future plans

Recently, there have been intriguing rumours surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's potential participation in the Club World Cup.
But now Ronaldo himself has denied it and said that he will not play in this month's Club World Cup.
These rumours started when FIFA President Gianni Infantino hinted at the possibility during an interview stating that discussions have taken place between the clubs involved in the tournament and Ronaldo about a potential move.
During a recent interview on the IShowSpeed YouTube channel, the streamer asked if Ronaldo might take part in the tournament, to which Infantino replied, "Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup."
Not only this, Ronaldo himself added fuel to this speculation by posting a mysterious post on his social media account, stating, "This chapter is over. The story? Still being written."
What Cristiano Ronaldo said?
The Portuguese star said on Saturday, June 7 in a press conference, "There has been plenty of contact (from clubs), I see things that make sense, others that don't. You can't go to all of them (clubs), you have to think short, medium and long term."
CR7 further shared, "It's something that's practically decided on my part, which is not to go to the Club World Cup, but I've had plenty of invitations."
Will Ronaldo leave Al-Nassr after June?
Ronaldo will no longer be under contract with his club Al-Nassr after the end of June.
He made it clear about his future that a decision is "almost final" but he hasn't officially announced it yet.
The 40-year-old recently scored his 137th goal that helped Portugal reach the UEFA Nations League 2025 final.
With this goal, he became the oldest player ever to score against Germany in a major tournament.
When is the Spain vs Portugal match?
Portugal who won the first UEFA Nations League in 2019 and current champions Spain are set to play against each other in the final which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 8.