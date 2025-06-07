Sports

Cameron Brink surprises fans with bold new look amid ACL recovery

Cameron Brink recently gave fans an update about his return to the court

  by Web Desk
  • |
Los Angeles' star forward Cameron Brink is steadily recovering from an ACL tear and while recovering, she gave her fans a pleasant surprise.

Cameron decided to change her look by dyeing her hair a different colour instead of keeping her usual golden blonde style.

Earlier, after she first shared a selfie showing her with darker hair, people were unsure whether she actually dyed her hair for a photoshoot or if she was just wearing a wig.

However, Cameron officially confirmed her new look on Instagram Stories by sharing a selfie with her new hair colour along with a caption, noting, "back to my natural color."

The WNBA star has changed her hair to a darker blonde shade with a sun-kissed, light golden brown tone and subtle blonde highlights, which she says is her natural hair colour.

When will Cameron Brink return to the court?

Cameron injured her left knee and tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun in June 2024.

The 23-year-old player recently gave fans an update about his return to the court during Tuesday night's edition of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

She shared, "[I] tore my ACL, tore my meniscus as well, but it's all surgically repaired now. So, I'm good. It's just going to take me a couple months to be back."

Cameron is gradually preparing to return to playing as she was recently seen practicing on court before a game on May 25 and also doing ball-handling exercises after a team practice.

Cameron Brink's wedding:

Beside this, she is also preparing to celebrate an important personal milestone which is her wedding to fiancé Ben Felter.

She is already involved in the preparations which the WNBA star has mentioned several times on her podcast Straight to Cam.

For the unversed, Brink began dating Ben on March 10, 2021 after meeting him at Stanford University.

