Sports

Sinner sets up French Open final showdown with Alcaraz after beating Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner all set to battle for the Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner all set to battle for the Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner all set to battle for the Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is all set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final showdown after stunning Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

According to Sky Sports, Italian tennis professional on Friday shattered Djokovic’s hope for the historic 25th Grand Slam title, stunning him 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Court Philippe-Chatrier to set up a final showdown with his closest rival Alcaraz.

Sinner, who has been showing skills since returning from his three-month doping ban, will be seeking his maiden title at Roland-Garros while world No. 2 is defending his title.

‘Special occasion’ for Sinner

After winning the semifinals, the 23-year-old expressed, “It was such a special occasion for me, playing against Novak in the semi-final of a Grand Slam. It's just amazing, and I had to step up and play the best tennis I could. I'm very happy with how I handled the situation, but this shows again what a role model he is for all of us and especially for us young players.”

“What he is doing is incredible, and I wish him only the best for the rest of the season. I think we are all very lucky to see him playing such high-level tennis, it's amazing," he added.

The three-time Grand Slam winner recently lost the Italian Open final to a 22-year-old last year and ended his French Open battle after losing in the final four to Alcaraz. This means that Sinner has a great chance to take revenge on the weekend.

Alcaraz and Sinner will fight for the title at Roland-Garros for the first time on Sunday.

Tom Brady’s latest auction item stuns fans with low interest
Tom Brady’s latest auction item stuns fans with low interest
Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time
Carlos Alcaraz advances to French Open final after Musetti’s sudden retirement
Carlos Alcaraz advances to French Open final after Musetti’s sudden retirement
Carlos Alcaraz will now face either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner in the final of the French Open
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal set for epic UEFA Nations League final showdown
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lamine Yamal set for epic UEFA Nations League final showdown
Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored his 137th goal that helped Portugal reach the UEFA Nations League final
Will Isack Hadjar replace Yuki Tsunoda in Red Bull?
Will Isack Hadjar replace Yuki Tsunoda in Red Bull?
F1 rookie driver Isack Hadjar has been ranked 9th so far for the championship with total of 21 points
David Beckham set to receive new title as King Charles bestows knighthood
David Beckham set to receive new title as King Charles bestows knighthood
Former English footballer David Beckham is preparing to take on a major title from King Charles
Lexie Hull reveals exciting new venture ahead of Chicago Sky game
Lexie Hull reveals exciting new venture ahead of Chicago Sky game
Indiana Fever star player Lexie Hull has made thoughtful move for young athletes
French Open 2025 results: Reid, Hewett reach sixth straight wheelchair doubles final
French Open 2025 results: Reid, Hewett reach sixth straight wheelchair doubles final
Earlier that day, they played against each other in singles, where Hewett won and reached to the semifinals
Cristiano Ronaldo pens sweet birthday message to twins after major career milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo pens sweet birthday message to twins after major career milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 137th goal that helped Portugal reach the UEFA Nations League 2025 final
Aryna Sabalenka stuns four-time champion Swiatek to reach French Open final
Aryna Sabalenka stuns four-time champion Swiatek to reach French Open final
Sabalenka will now face either American second seed Coco Gauff or French wildcard Lois Boisson in the final
Lionel Messi returns to Argentina ahead of World Cup Qualifiers, sparks frenzy
Lionel Messi returns to Argentina ahead of World Cup Qualifiers, sparks frenzy
Argentina fans’ hopes reignited after seeing Lionel Messi in blue and white again
Tom Brady weighs in on Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark debate
Tom Brady weighs in on Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark debate
NFL legend Tom Brady has shared the his GOAT list from all the sporting industries
Lewis Hamilton focuses on treasured cause amid struggling F1 season
Lewis Hamilton focuses on treasured cause amid struggling F1 season
British F1 racer Lewis Hamilton is having a hard time navigating Ferrari car in his debut season