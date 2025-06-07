Sinner sets up French Open final showdown with Alcaraz after beating Djokovic

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner is all set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open final showdown after stunning Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.
According to Sky Sports, Italian tennis professional on Friday shattered Djokovic’s hope for the historic 25th Grand Slam title, stunning him 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Court Philippe-Chatrier to set up a final showdown with his closest rival Alcaraz.
Sinner, who has been showing skills since returning from his three-month doping ban, will be seeking his maiden title at Roland-Garros while world No. 2 is defending his title.
‘Special occasion’ for Sinner
After winning the semifinals, the 23-year-old expressed, “It was such a special occasion for me, playing against Novak in the semi-final of a Grand Slam. It's just amazing, and I had to step up and play the best tennis I could. I'm very happy with how I handled the situation, but this shows again what a role model he is for all of us and especially for us young players.”
“What he is doing is incredible, and I wish him only the best for the rest of the season. I think we are all very lucky to see him playing such high-level tennis, it's amazing," he added.
The three-time Grand Slam winner recently lost the Italian Open final to a 22-year-old last year and ended his French Open battle after losing in the final four to Alcaraz. This means that Sinner has a great chance to take revenge on the weekend.
Alcaraz and Sinner will fight for the title at Roland-Garros for the first time on Sunday.