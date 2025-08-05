Apple iPhone 17 series to launch on THIS date with significant upgrades

Apple is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 17 series next month.
The forthcoming high-end models have already created a buzz across social media.
Several reports have suggested the dates for the release of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, confirming that the latest iPhone lineup is set to debut in September 2025 this year.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max release date (expected)
The Apple iPhone 17 series is likely to be released on September 8. The entire series may be available for sale starting from September 19.
However, it is pertinent to mention that the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to officially announce the iPhone 17 series launch dates.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max specifications (expected)
Recently, a range of rumours have emerged regarding the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max performance, design, and features.
The iPhone 17 Pro may feature a 6.3-inch Super Retina OLED panel with ProMotion tech. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to get an enlarged 6.9-inch display, offering an immersive user experience.
Both devices are likely to feature an A19 Pro chipset coupled with 12GB RAM, offering a robust user experience.
In terms of battery performance, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro handset may consist of a 4,500 mAh battery, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max may reportedly offer a 5,000 mAh battery.
For optics, both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may receive a similar camera setup, including a triple 48MP setup with a 24MP selfie camera, making it a perfect fit for all photography enthusiasts.
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max price (expected)
The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be released with a price tag of around Rs 1,45,000 and iPhone 17 Pro Max may be available for Rs 1,64,990.