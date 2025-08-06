Home / Sci-Tech

Google DeepMind launches Genie 3, advancing AI world simulations

Genie 3 creates 720p environments at 24 FPS, letting users explore a range of dynamic realms

Google DeepMind launches Genie 3, advancing AI world simulations
Google DeepMind launches Genie 3, advancing AI world simulations

In a remarkable development, Google DeepMind has launched Genie 3, a frontier world model which can generate an interactive environment from a text prompt.

It creates 720p environments at 24 FPS, letting users explore a range of dynamic realms. On the contrary, Genie 2 was only limited to short 3D scenes in 360p.

A major breakthrough is Genie 3’s environmental consistency.

Its objects and locations remain intact whenever the user leaves or re-enters regions, setting up a new benchmark in AI-driven simulations.

Genie 3 consists of a plethora of substantial capabilities, supports real-time interaction, and allows users to modify landscapes by providing text prompts, changing locations, adding objects, and more.

Google DeepMind outlines the recently introduced models as a significant step towards AGI, with potential apps.

It is capable of generating infinite gaming realms from simple text commands, ensuring a seamless and consistent user experience.

In addition, Genie 3 can assist in robotics as well, where it can simulate various situations to train robots.

Apart from Genie, Alphabet-owned Google is already experimenting with its SIMA agent in Genie 3-generated worlds to assist AI systems in practicising tasks transferable to real-world environments.

Genie 3 progressive innovation marks a significant leap in AI-centric driven simulation and engaging content creation.

You Might Like:

Apple iPhone 17 series to launch on THIS date with significant upgrades

Apple iPhone 17 series to launch on THIS date with significant upgrades
iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may receive a similar camera setup, including a triple 48MP setup with a 24MP selfie camera

Australia's NBN Co partners with Amazon for satellite internet services

Australia's NBN Co partners with Amazon for satellite internet services
Australian satellite internet gets a boost after a deal between NBN Co and Amazon Kuiper

WhatsApp rolls out exclusive status updates for group chats

WhatsApp rolls out exclusive status updates for group chats
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

Elon Musk claims Meta engineers join xAI without 'insane' salaries

Elon Musk claims Meta engineers join xAI without 'insane' salaries
Elon Musk slams Mark Zuckerberg for aggressive hirings, says xAI offers better growth potential

YouTube tests user-friendly Instagram feature in major move

YouTube tests user-friendly Instagram feature in major move
The video-sharing platform has decided to follow the social media tools once again for its revamping

Apple to build 'ChatGPT-like' AI with new development team

Apple to build 'ChatGPT-like' AI with new development team
The initiative marks the latest in Apple’s efforts to compete in the AI world as Tim Cook addressed the issues

Breathtaking sights of night sky this week from August 4-10

Breathtaking sights of night sky this week from August 4-10
Skygazers can see a few early meteors ahead of the peak in mid August

Tim Cook rallies Apple workers to win in AI: Report

Tim Cook rallies Apple workers to win in AI: Report
Tim Cook seemingly addressed that Apple has lagged behind its rivals