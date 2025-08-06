Google DeepMind launches Genie 3, advancing AI world simulations

In a remarkable development, Google DeepMind has launched Genie 3, a frontier world model which can generate an interactive environment from a text prompt.
It creates 720p environments at 24 FPS, letting users explore a range of dynamic realms. On the contrary, Genie 2 was only limited to short 3D scenes in 360p.
A major breakthrough is Genie 3’s environmental consistency.
Its objects and locations remain intact whenever the user leaves or re-enters regions, setting up a new benchmark in AI-driven simulations.
Genie 3 consists of a plethora of substantial capabilities, supports real-time interaction, and allows users to modify landscapes by providing text prompts, changing locations, adding objects, and more.
Google DeepMind outlines the recently introduced models as a significant step towards AGI, with potential apps.
It is capable of generating infinite gaming realms from simple text commands, ensuring a seamless and consistent user experience.
In addition, Genie 3 can assist in robotics as well, where it can simulate various situations to train robots.
Apart from Genie, Alphabet-owned Google is already experimenting with its SIMA agent in Genie 3-generated worlds to assist AI systems in practicising tasks transferable to real-world environments.
Genie 3 progressive innovation marks a significant leap in AI-centric driven simulation and engaging content creation.