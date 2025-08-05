Spotify expands Audiobooks+ for family plan members across US

In a significant development, Spotify has expanded access to its audiobooks to more U.S. subscribers.
On Tuesday, the Swedish music streaming giant announced the release of its $11.99 per month Audiobooks+ plan across the US, allowing subscribers or their entire family to add 15 hours of audiobook listening during the month on top of the base plan.
It marks the first time household members in the US can access the company’s audiobook library, following previous launches across different countries such as Australia, Germany, and Canada.
Initially, the service was launched in the US in 2022; however, it was limited to individual Premium account holders.
The latest add‑on, “Audiobooks+ for Plan Members,” solves a persistent issue where only the plan’s primary cardholder would be able to access audiobooks.
The significant announcement comes amid a difficult quarter for the company, where it missed several earnings expectations and generated reduced ad revenue.
Though active users significantly increased 11% to 696 million, and paid subscribers rose 12% to 276 million.
It is pertinent to mention that Spotify recently increased subscription prices across different regions and plans further experiments with book sales, indicating a strategic approach to generating strong revenue from existing users.