King Charles’ palace in uproar from Prince Harry, Queen Camilla clash

King Charles still ‘bothered’ by Prince Harry’s feelings for Queen Camilla

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024


King Charles reportedly worries about Prince Harry’s criticism of Queen Camilla to date.

After the Duke of Sussex left the royals, he released a memoir named Spare, openly introducing Queen Camilla as a “villain” in his and Prince William’s childhood.

Prince Harry even sat for different interviews to finally let all of his feelings out from the time when Princess Diana was crassly replaced by the current Queen consort.

In turn, King Charles became the next bad guy in his younger son’s story by quickly booting him out of his homeland permanently.

But it’s said that despite the Duke of Sussex being light-years away from the royal family now, his words about Queen Camilla still torment Your Majesty.

An insider recently told US Weekly that the Monarch is in “a difficult position” as he wants a reconciliation between his son and new wife, but is “hugely conflicted.”

While King Charles fully accounts that “Prince Harry has hurt Prince William, Queen Camilla so much,” he has seemingly forgotten that those two had caused him more pain first.

It appears that Your Majesty has always picked sides with both his spouse and the Prince of Wales, leaving the younger child to trot on his own.

He allegedly wants to kick Prince Andrew out of the Royal Lodge for gifting it to Queen Camilla as well, such is her importance for him.

And because of this biased attitude, his relationship with Prince Harry will allegedly “remain torn.”

Royal News

Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry's cold shoulder to David Beckham?
Prince William teases Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot
Princess Diana almost starred in ‘Bodyguard 2’ alongside Kevin Costner
Kate Middleton prioritizes private recovery amid health struggles
Buckingham Palace sends special note to Prince Edward and Sophie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend olive branch to Kate Middleton: Reports
Princess Diana would ‘bang’ Prince William, Prince Harry’s heads back together
King Charles welcomes mourning relative Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations
King Charles' haunting words to Prince Harry after Diana's death revealed
King Charles had hit Queen Camilla with ‘worry mania’ at Parade