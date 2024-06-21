Jonathan Majors secures first movie role after domestic assault verdict

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Jonathan Majors has secured his first movie role following his domestic assault conviction and was fired from Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Variety, the Creed III star is slated to feature in Martin Villeneuve's helmed, revenge thriller Merciless.

Variety was notified by Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of Dune director Denis Villeneuve, that Majors had been cast.

Frank Hannah writes the upcoming thriller, which revolves around a CIA investigator who goes to troubling lengths after the woman he loves is overpowered by sinister forces.

It’s expected to be filmed in Saskatchewan in late fall.

For the unversed, Majors was sentenced to attend one year of domestic violence counseling in April after being convicted of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Manhattan judge who oversaw the two-week trial, Majors needs to finish a 52-week program in person in Los Angeles.

Therefore, it's still being determined how it will fit in with the Merciless filming timeline.

During his trial, Majors rejected the assault accusations and expressed a wish to restart his Hollywood career.

Majors, who portrayed Disney's main antagonist Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, lost his contract with Marvel Studios shortly after the guilty decision.

