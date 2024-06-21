Joe Alwyn praises Taylor Swift’s pal Emma Stone at ‘Kinds of Kindness’ premiere 

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn showered Emma Stone with admiration, giving back the affection she expressed for him earlier.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet of Kinds of Kindness New York premiere on Thursday, Alwyn expressed his admiration for his co-star Stone.
This comes after Stone's previous praise for Alwyn, calling him "one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet.”
Responding to Stone’s comment, Alwyn expressed, "Well, I would say [that] back, yeah."
"I'm so lucky to be close to her, she's just the best. She's obviously wildly talented and she's just the best,” the Conversation with Friends actor added.
The Kinds of Kindness marks the second collaboration of the pair; they have previously worked on 2018’s The Favourite.
Stone, who is a close pal of Taylor Swift for more than two decades, previously said of Alwyn, “I love Joe. We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet."
Moreover, Stone made this comment while they were filming Kinds of Kindness back in 2022, months before Alwyn's split from Swift in April 2023, after a six-year relationship.
Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone’s Kinds of Kindness is scheduled to release today, on June 21, 2024.