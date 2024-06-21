Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni relationship status laid bare

Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni, a prominent social media personality, are not romantically involved despite swirling rumors suggesting otherwise.
According to US Weekly, a source confirmed that the NFL player and the social media personality are not in a relationship.
Brady and Settanni recently ignited rumors of being involved in online dating after allegedly being seen together multiple times.
Both Brady and Settanni have not yet publicly commented on the rumors.
The retired quarterback ended his brief relationship with model Irina Shayk in late 2023, and since then he has been single.
After splitting from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he got divorced in October 2022, Brady started dating the 38-year-old Shayk.
“I’m really enjoying my football retirement, really enjoying my time with my kids, really enjoying, probably not as much time off as I thought, but that’s OK,” Brady exclusively told the outlet earlier in June.
He added, “I’m still young and I still love working and, yeah, life’s good.
Brady has been concentrating on his career after retiring and on bringing up his children.
Brady has a 16-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan, and he has a 14-year-old son named Benjamin and an 11-year-old daughter named Vivian with Bündchen.