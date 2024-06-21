Entertainment

Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni relationship status laid bare

Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni ignited relationship rumors after multiple outings

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni relationship status laid bare
Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni relationship status laid bare

Tom Brady and Isabella Settanni, a prominent social media personality, are not romantically involved despite swirling rumors suggesting otherwise.

According to US Weekly, a source confirmed that the NFL player and the social media personality are not in a relationship.

Brady and Settanni recently ignited rumors of being involved in online dating after allegedly being seen together multiple times.

Both Brady and Settanni have not yet publicly commented on the rumors.

The retired quarterback ended his brief relationship with model Irina Shayk in late 2023, and since then he has been single.

After splitting from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he got divorced in October 2022, Brady started dating the 38-year-old Shayk.

“I’m really enjoying my football retirement, really enjoying my time with my kids, really enjoying, probably not as much time off as I thought, but that’s OK,” Brady exclusively told the outlet earlier in June.

He added, “I’m still young and I still love working and, yeah, life’s good.

Brady has been concentrating on his career after retiring and on bringing up his children.

Brady has a 16-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan, and he has a 14-year-old son named Benjamin and an 11-year-old daughter named Vivian with Bündchen.

Ayo Edebiri recalls 'almost meeting' Leonardo DiCaprio on 'The Departed’ set

Ayo Edebiri recalls 'almost meeting' Leonardo DiCaprio on 'The Departed’ set
Alka Yagnik suffers rare hearing loss after viral attack, celebs reach out

Alka Yagnik suffers rare hearing loss after viral attack, celebs reach out
King Charles honors Prince William's birthday with cute throwback photo

King Charles honors Prince William's birthday with cute throwback photo

Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer

Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer

Entertainment News

Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Alka Yagnik suffers rare hearing loss after viral attack, celebs reach out
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Joe Alwyn praises Taylor Swift’s pal Emma Stone at ‘Kinds of Kindness’ premiere
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Ben Affleck compares estranged wife Jennifer Lopez’s ‘banana’ fame to his own
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Jonathan Majors secures first movie role after domestic assault verdict
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Will Smith remembers 'Six Degrees of Separation' costar Donald Sutherland
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Kim Kardashian prefers less botox over gaining weight for acting
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Sabrina Carpenter reveals dates for 2024 'Short 'n' Sweet' North American tour
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Ian McKellen's recovery faces setback as theatre issues shocking update
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Momina Iqbal shares tragic news of father’s demise
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Country star Kane Brown, wife Katelyn Jae Brown welcome baby boy
Ariana Grande opens up on gruesome 'fantasy' date with Jeffrey Dahmer
Deepika Padukone shares real reason behind her big belly