Princess Kate reveals rare photo of Prince William with George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt message to Prince William on his 42 birthday accompanied by a touching new photo of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Taking to the official Instagram of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate posted a heartfelt birthday message along with an adorable snap.
In a shared snap Prince William was featured with his children and the snap was taken in Norfolk last month by Princess Kate.
The Prince of Wales is holding hands with George, Charlotte, and Louis as they jump in the delightful photograph.
As Prince William, who is celebrating his 42 birthday today, June 21, the photo was shared with a caption, “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”
Soon after Princess Kate dropped an adorable birthday wish the royal fans couldn’t hold their love and flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes.
One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Prince William such a wonderful photo.”
Another noted, “Happy Birthday Prince of Wales , such a cute family photo”
The third remarked, “What a brilliant photo! Happy birthday Prince William!”