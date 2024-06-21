Royal

Princess Kate reveals rare photo of Prince William with George, Charlotte, Louis

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Kate Middleton shared a heartfelt message to Prince William on his 42 birthday accompanied by a touching new photo of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Taking to the official Instagram of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate posted a heartfelt birthday message along with an adorable snap.

In a shared snap Prince William was featured with his children and the snap was taken in Norfolk last month by Princess Kate.

The Prince of Wales is holding hands with George, Charlotte, and Louis as they jump in the delightful photograph.

As Prince William, who is celebrating his 42 birthday today, June 21, the photo was shared with a caption, “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx.”


Soon after Princess Kate dropped an adorable birthday wish the royal fans couldn’t hold their love and flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes.

One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Prince William such a wonderful photo.”

Another noted, “Happy Birthday Prince of Wales , such a cute family photo”

The third remarked, “What a brilliant photo! Happy birthday Prince William!”

Royal News

King Charles honors Prince William's birthday with cute throwback photo
Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Prince Edward celebrates anniversary as King Charles’ ‘best-kept secret’
Prince William rescues Kate Middleton’s mother from falling down
King Charles’ palace in uproar from Prince Harry, Queen Camilla clash
Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry's cold shoulder to David Beckham?
Prince William teases Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot
Princess Diana almost starred in ‘Bodyguard 2’ alongside Kevin Costner
Kate Middleton prioritizes private recovery amid health struggles
Buckingham Palace sends special note to Prince Edward and Sophie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend olive branch to Kate Middleton: Reports
Princess Diana would ‘bang’ Prince William, Prince Harry’s heads back together