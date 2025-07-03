Pippa Middleton misses moment at Wimbledon despite Princess Kate’s effort

Pippa Middleton found herself in an unexpectedly awkward moment while attending Wimbledon alongside her sister, Princess Kate.

While attending the sports event, the Princess of Wales was joined by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Matthews, for the men's final, last year.

Kate’s duties as AELTC patron include the official presentation of trophies and exclusive access to the players behind the scenes.

A camera caught a slightly awkward moment for Pippa while Kate was chatting to men's champion, Carlos Alcaraz.

Kate was seen introducing her daughter to the Spanish tennis star, saying, "This is Charlotte, cheering you on.”

As they concluded their conversation, Pippa put her hand up and appeared to step forward to speak to him.

Alcaraz had already walked away to greet other media and guests when Kate noticed Pippa trying to congratulate him, she attempted an introduction, but the moment had passed.

The future Queen of Britain will attend the tennis tournament in the coming days after it started on Monday.

To note, Princess Kate’s highly- anticipated attendance at this year's Wimbledon faced confusion as she suddenly skipped the Royal Ascot event in June.

The Princess of Wales was disappointed not to attend, but those close to her say she is finding the balance of public outings following her cancer treatment.

The Wimbledon Championship ceremony is scheduled to start on 30 June 2025 to 13 July 2025.

