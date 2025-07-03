Sarah Ferguson mourns death of 'two cherished sons' in heartbreaking post

Sarah Ferguson shared a deeply emotional message as she mourned the loss of what she called her "two cherished sons."

Taking to Instagram account the Duchess of York reflected  on the sudden passing of Diogo Jota and his brother in a tragic car accident.

In a shared post, Ferguson dropped the photo along with a caption, paying tribute to the footballer, who was killed in a car crash on Thursday alongside his brother, Andre Silva, after their car went off a road near Zamora in Spain.

She wrote, "I simply cannot fathom the pain of losing two cherished sons. It is a loss beyond words."

Ferguson added, "My heartfelt sympathy is with Rute, Diogo’s newlywed widow, the precious children who have lost their devoted father, and all those who loved these two extraordinary athletes, Diogo and Andre."

The Duchess concluded, "May their light and legacy continue to inspire the world."

Prior to this, Prince William has sent condolences to the family of Liverpool star, Diogo Jota, following his death.

He expressed his sadness in a personal message on social media, noting, "As part of the footballing family, I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Diogo Jota and his brother.”

Prince William added, "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew him @LFC @Wolves. W."

Diogo Jota was part of Liverpool's Premier League-winning side in the 2024/25 campaign and he scored six goals in 26 appearances.

