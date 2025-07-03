Royal Family drops striking photos from Queen Letizia latest engagement

Royal Family of Spain has issued exclusive pictures from Queen Letizia’s latest royal engagement.
On Wednesday, Her Majesty received a representation of the Medical Society at the Zarzuela Palace, who presented her with a commemorative book of the anniversary.
The Royal Family took to Instagram, sharing striking photos and details about the engagement.
In one photo, she's seen participating in a group discussion, holding a pad and actively engaging with others.
The post was accompanied by a statement which read, “Early this morning, the Queen received in audience a representative of the Proyecto Hombre Association, who presented the results of the 68th session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs held last March.”
She presided over the special meeting as an honorary President of the 30th anniversary of the Smoking Area of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR).
Representatives of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR) also attended the meeting, which was led by SEPAR President David de la Rosa Carrillo.
Queen Letizia outfit details:
For the Palace meeting, Queen Letizia donned Adolfo Domínguez €269 elastic waistband midi dress €269.
Her Majesty completed the look with a of Carlota 40’ brown patent leather pumps, costing around €290.