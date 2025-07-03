Queen Letizia revives stunning peacock dress at Seville dinner

Queen Letizia worn the same dress in 2019, when she attended a gala dinner hosted by the President and First Lady of Argentina

  • by Ume Umema
  • |


Queen Letizia of Spain is showcasing her collar bones in elegant peacock dress!

Over the weekend, the 52-year-old joined her husband King Felipe to host a dinner at the Royal Alcázar of Seville, to mark the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development by the United Nations.

For the event, Queen Letizia revived her bespoke 'Chloe' midi dress from Carolina Herrera, which she first worn in 2019 to attend the gala dinner hosted by the President and First Lady of Argentina.

Her elegant peacock silk gown featured a figure-hugging silhouette through the bodice and a classy flare towards the hem, displaying her defined collab bones.

The mother-of-two completed her look with a pair of gold leather pumps and a matching clutch that complemented her dress perfectly.

Meanwhile, King Felipe also complemented her wife in blue suit and green tie, looking as dapper as ever.

After the event, the Spanish royal family also shared the glimpses on their Instagram account.

“The King and Queen will host a dinner at the Royal Alcázar of Seville to mark the United Nations' Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, which will take place from June 30 to July 3 in the Andalusian capital,” they wrote in the caption.

The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, is set to take place from June 30 to 3 July 2025 in Seville.

