Kate Middleton gives prominent nod to Meghan Markle amid William, Harry rift

Kate Middleton’s major nod to Meghan Markle has stunned the royal watchers.
During her recent visit to the RHS Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital in Essex, the beautiful Princess of Wales channeled her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, with her fashion choice.
For the visit, the future Queen was dressed in a designer shirt that was once worn by Prince Harry’s wife, shared GB News.
Princess Kate donned a £575 white “Capri” shirt featuring tan stripes by luxury brand Ralph Lauren for the outing. She layered the shirt with a stunning striped Blaze Milano blazer and paired it with brown trousers.
Notably, the Suits starlet also wore the same style shirt in blue when she joined Kate at the 2018 Wimbledon, pairing it with a wide-leg white trousers and coordinating hat.
During the hospital visit, Kate met with patients and engaged in warm conversation, opening up about her own health journey and struggles after battling cancer for a year.
Moreover, the mother of three’s nod to Meghan Markle comes amid the ongoing feud between their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry.
The rift dates back to 2020, when the Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties to pursue an independent life in the United States, leaving the United Kingdom behind.
Tensions between the brothers escalated, when the Duke of Sussex, along with Meghan, gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey and then released his memoir, Spare, in which he heavily criticised the British Royal Family.